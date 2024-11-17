Saints News Network

Browns vs. Saints Update: Week 11 Inactive Report for New Orleans

A look at the Saints inactive list for Week 11's matchup against the Browns.

John Hendrix

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mason Tipton (84) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mason Tipton (84) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- Kickoff is getting closer for the Saints (3-7), as the Browns (2-7) enter the Superdome fresh off of their bye week trying to have a better back half of the season. So is New Orleans, and obviously only one team can come out on top here. The Saints ruled out two players on their final injury report, and here's a look at the rest of inactives for Sunday.

Saints Inactives List - Week 11

Mason Tipton is a healthy scratch this week
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mason Tipton (84) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
  • Spencer Rattler (emergency third quarterback)
  • Jamaal Williams (groin)
  • Millard Bradford
  • Jaylan Ford
  • Lucas Patrick (ankle)
  • Mason Tipton
  • Khristian Boyd

Erik McCoy (groin) officially makes his return for the Saints, while Pete Werner (hand) will play despite having a club on his hand. We'll see what his involvement will be. Kool-Aid McKinstry is also back in the mix, so we'll see if he starts opposite of Alontae Taylor. With no Mason Tipton and Jermaine Jackson getting waived, it gives the Saints a receiving corps of Cedrick Wilson Jr., Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis.

