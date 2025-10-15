Chiefs Continue To Get Trade Buzz As Suitor For Saints Star RB
The New Orleans Saints have been at the bottom of the league all season. As the trade deadline quickly approaches, the Saints will likely be looking to make a few moves in order to lean into the rebuild even harder than before.
This could result in players like Chris Olave, Cameron Jordan, and Alvin Kamara being traded in the coming weeks. Olave would be the team's top trade chip, but Kamara might be the most valuable to trade. Kamara is getting older, and he doesn't seem to have much longer with the Saints.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently suggested the Kansas City Chiefs could be the top landing spot in a deal for Kamara, and it seems to make a lot of sense for both sides.
Chiefs make sense as a landing spot for Saints RB Alvin Kamara
"Kamara may want to retire with the New Orleans Saints, but what if the reigning AFC champions call with an offer to join a potential Super Bowl bid? Kansas City isn't ready to trust any of its bruising backs (i.e. Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, etc.) with a full workload, leaving Patrick Mahomes to do a little too much on the ground," Benjamin wrote. "Kamara, meanwhile, has precisely the kind of pass-catching tools that could make him a dream Swiss Army knife for Andy Reid, right alongside Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown and Co. Would he really turn that down to stay in a rebuild?"
The Chiefs have been closely linked to Kamara for weeks. Their offense hasn't been the dominant unit that everybody typically attributes to a Patrick Mahomes-led team, but there's still time to add weapons. Rashee Rice is set to return to the Chiefs and the team could look to make a move for a running back like Kamara.
Considering this deal would upgrade the offense, and it would only cost a late-round pick or potential pick swap, the Chiefs certainly make sense as a suitor.
The Saints should trade Kamara, regardless of his desire to stay in New Orleans. Acquiring some value for the veteran instead of letting him rot away on the team would make the most sense. New Orleans has a capable backup in Kendre Miller, so this deal wouldn't cripple the team beyond belief.
More NFL: Bills Getting Trade Buzz As Fit For Saints Star WR