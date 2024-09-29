Breaking: Chris Olave is Expected to Suit Up in Thrilling Saints vs. Falcons Showdown
Wide receiver Chris Olave is expected to play in today's NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. Olave, 24, was considered a game-time decision after injuring his hamstring in Friday's practice.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that Olave is expected to play. Olave will test his hamstring during pregame workouts as the final clearance.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was among several who reported Olave's status as 'day-to-day' after Friday's injury report. After the Saints did not elevate wideouts Equanimeous St. Brown or Kevin Austin Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday, there was increased optimism that Olave would be able to give it a go against Atlanta.
Wide receiver A.T. Perry (hamstring) had already been ruled out of this week's game on Friday. There was also doubt that WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle) would be able to give it a go after being sidelined for Friday's practice. If both Olave and Wilson were out, the Saints would only have had Rashid Shaheed, undrafted rookie Mason Tipton, and rookie fifth-round pick Bub Means at the position.
A first-round choice out of Ohio State in the NFL Draft by the Saints, Olave had surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons. So far this year, he has 12 receptions on 14 targets for 178 yards and a score.
Olave leads the team in catches, targets, and receiving yardage this season. He also led the team in all three categories during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. In 171 career games, Olave has averaged five catches and 69 yards per contest.
The 2-1 Saints play at the 1-2 Falcons today in a critical NFC South matchup. New Orleans was already going to be without injured starters like LB Demario Davis, C Erik McCoy, and RG Cesar Ruiz.
In four career games against Atlanta, Olave has 16 receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. His best game against them statistically came last November at Atlanta. In that matchup, Olave caught seven passes on nine targets for 114 yards.