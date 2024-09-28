Saints Announce Practice Squad Elevation For Week 4 Showdown With Falcons
The New Orleans Saints are dealing with several key injuries as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. New Orleans, 2-1, will be without LB Demario Davis, C Erik McCoy, G Cesar Ruiz, and WR A.T. Perry.
The Saints may also have to go without WR Chris Olave, RB Alvin Kamara, and WR Cedrick Wilson. Each of those three are listed as game-time decisions because of injury.
Earlier this week, the Saints signed C/G Shane Lemieux from the practice squad to the active roster. On Saturday, the team announced the following standard practice squad elevation for Sunday's game against the 1-2 Falcons.
Kyle Hergel, Guard
An undrafted rookie from Boston College, Hergel had a strong training camp and preseason. Many thought that he'd done enough to earn a spot on the initial active roster. The Saints released him on August 27, but were able to re-sign him to the practice squad the next day.
Hergel's elevation comes as no surprise. New Orleans will be without two interior starters on their offensive line for this game. What is surprising is that Hergel was the only practice squad move that the Saints made.
The fact that New Orleans did not promote WR Equanimeous St. Brown or WR Kevin Austin Jr. may indicate that Chris Olave or Cedrick Wilson may be able to play against the Falcons.
Olave (hamstring) left Friday's practice and was considered 'day-to-day'. Wilson injured an ankle on Thursday and did not practice at all on Friday. Without either and no practice squad elevation, the Saints would only have Rashid Shaheed, undrafted rookie Mason Tipton, and rookie fifth-round choice Bub Means at wide receiver.
Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for game day inactives and all other news in advance of the Saints matchup against rival Atlanta this Sunday.