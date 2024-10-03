Davante Adams' Intriguing Connection With Saints' Receiver Coach Makes A Trade More Compelling
Connect the dots, Saints and Raiders! Perhaps this is more for Mickey Loomis and Tom Telesco. For Davante Adams, the New Orleans Saints (2-2) is the most logical place for the three-time All-Pro wide receiver to land in a trade. Whereas a Raiders-Saints swap for Adams and future picks looks great on paper and in the media, often NFL logic won't make sense.
The Saints need a third wideout to complement receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed in Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme.
After four games, the No. 3 role has underachieved with the rotation of Mason Tipton (4 rec.) and veteran Cedrick Wilson Jr. (1 rec.). To point out how the unproductivity of the position, running back Alvin Kamara already has 17 receptions on 20 targets, and tight end Foster Moreau has recorded 5 catches on 6 targets.
Here are five things that we know about the Adams-Saints saga and the connections:
- Adams believes that New Orleans is a contender. Check.
- Adams wants out of Las Vegas. Check.
- Acquiring Adams upgrades the New Orleans Saints receiving corps. Check.
- Adams loves Derek Carr from his Fresno State and Raiders days. Whammy!
- Adams' receivers coach from Fresno State is New Orleans Saints receivers coach Keith Williams. BINGO!
My receiver coach from Fresno State is, he's over there," Davante Adams told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. "He was with, Baltimore last year or the past few years. So he moved over there, and now he's the head receiver guy. And he's getting to work with him and talk about technique, mindset, and all of the stuff that he helped me develop to, you know, be in a position that I am now and have the type of career that I've had. I can attribute a lot of that to him. So you see the development in in Rashid's game and what he's continuing to do, and this is fun to watch."
On Wednesday's The Facility, former NFL receiver James Jones clarified the relationship between Adams and Coach Williams with co-host Emmanuel Acho. "It's the Saints for me," Jones commented. "Get back with your brother, Derek Carr, who you had an All-Pro season with. Right? The dude that raised you, a lot of people don't know Keith Williams, is the receiver coach at New Orleans."
Williams recruited Davante Adams to Fresno State. More importantly, the two have remained close with Adams, who trains with Williams every offseason.
Could New Orleans and Las Vegas execute a win-win deal soon? Many Who Dats are hopeful. Adams is nursing a hamstring injury, and the Saints have a Monday Night Football date in Kansas City. Should the club fall to the Chiefs and go down 2-3, the season is still not lost. However, adding an impactful player in Davante Adams could improve Dennis Allen's team's odds of overcoming their postseason plight from the previous three seasons.
I'll leave you with these words from Davante Adams about Derek Carr:
"Sometimes you just need a little bit of help. Whether it's the coaching or some other guys on the team and support staff, whatever it is, it's good to see them rolling."
Carr and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak would love to have Adam installed in this year's Saints offense. Whether it happens, it's now up to general managers Mickey Loomis (Saints) and Tom Telesco (Raiders) to agree on a deal.