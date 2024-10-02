Saints Trade Rumors: Why Star Raiders Receiver Davante Adams Could Land in New Orleans
The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly informed NFL teams that they would ''consider'' trading star wide receiver Davante Adams. Reports have the Raiders asking price as a second-round draft choice along with additional compensation. One rumored suitor is the New Orleans Saints.
Adams, 31, is a three-time All-Pro wideout and six-time Pro Bowler now in his 11th year. He played his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. While there, he had 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.
During the 2022 offseason, the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in exchange for 1st and 2nd round choices in the 2022 NFL Draft. Over his first two seasons with Las Vegas, Adams caught 203 passes for yards 2,660 yards and 22 scores. He has 18 receptions and 209 yards through three games this season before missing last week's win against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury.
This year's NFL trade deadline is November 5. There have already been several teams linked as a possible destination for Adams if the Raiders do trade him. One of those is the New Orleans Saints.
There are some complications to work out from any team interested in acquiring Adams. However, there are several reasons why Adams may be interested in New Orleans.
Derek Carr
Davante Adams played collegiately at Fresno State between 2012 and 2013. Over those two years with the Bulldogs he had 233 receptions for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns. His 131 catches and 1,719 yards in 2013 led the NCAA.
Derek Carr was Adams' quarterback for both his years at Fresno State. After an outstanding 2012, Carr led the NCAA in passing yardage (5,083), touchdowns (50), and completions in 2013.
Both players turned their college success into second-round selections in the 2014 NFL Draft. Carr was chosen 36th overall by the Oakland Raiders and current Saints coach Dennis Allen. Adams came off the board at 53rd overall to Green Bay.
When Adams was traded from Green Bay to the Raiders in 2022, they were reported as one of his preferred destinations because of his relationship with Carr. Reunited in Las Vegas, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and an NFL-high 14 scores.
Adams played with QB Aaron Rodgers for his eight-year tenure in Green Bay. Rodgers is now with the New York Jets, another team rumored to be interested in Adams. Perhaps a connection going back to his collegiate days would be enough to sway Adams into coming to New Orleans.
Keith Williams and Dave Ziegler
Another Fresno State connection to Adams in New Orleans is Saints WR coach Keith Williams. He was the WR coach at Fresno State from 2009 to 2011 before taking the same position with Tulane in 2012.
While Williams never coached Adams at Fresno State, he played a major role in recruiting the wideout to the Bulldogs. Adams arrived at Fresno State in 2011, when Williams was still on the staff, but redshirted that season.
NFL Insider Adam Schefter has reported that Adams considers Williams as one of his mentors. This certainly indicates a close relationship that could sway Adams when making his decision.
Additionally, Dave Ziegler was the General Manager of the Raiders when they traded for Adams. Ziegler is currently in his first year as a front office assistant with the Saints.
Klint Kubiak
Kubiak is in his first year as offensive coordinator of New Orleans. It's an offense that currently leads the NFL with 127 points scored after four games. Carr has completed 72% of his throws so far for 824 yards and six touchdown passes.
New Orleans wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are off to spectacular starts. The wideouts have combined to catch 35 passes for 517 yards so far. However, no other wideout or tight end has provided any sort of consistent complementary threat. The other receivers on the roster have a combined five receptions and 26 yards.
Kubiak's system traditionally isolates wideouts, backs, and tight ends in ideal matchups. It's a scheme that players want to play in and often thrive. Perhaps that and long ties of familiarity with Carr and Williams will cause Adams to facilitate a trade to the New Orleans Saints.