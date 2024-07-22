Saints Training Camp: Defensive Tackle Transformations Await
We're nearing the Saints training camp finish line. The veterans report to California on Tuesday and the first practice is on Wednesday morning on the West Coast. My colleague Ross Jackson and I will be out there covering camp in its entirety, so be sure to stay tuned to all that we're involved in.
New Orleans is a team that is looking to erase a three-year hiatus from the postseason, which is obviously easier said than done. Even in a favorable division, something just seems to go wrong and the end result is the same. Consistency will be key for Dennis Allen and the Saints this year, and one area that needs to see that is the defensive tackle spot, which is our next training camp position preview.
Saints Offense Position Previews: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Interior Offensive Line | Offensive Tackle
Saints Defense Position Previews: Defensive End
Saints Training Camp Position Preview - Defensive Tackle
Depth Chart: Nathan Shepherd, Khalen Saunders, Bryan Bresee, Kendal Vickers, Jack Heflin, Khristian Boyd, Kyler Baugh
Biggest Storyline: What Type of Leap Can Bryan Bresee Make In His Second Year?
Bryan Bresee finished the year with 24 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 9 QB hits and was sixth on the team in pass defenses with 6. The players above him were all in the secondary. He logged 539 snaps (49%) in his 17 games played and certainly had some flashy moments in his rookie season, adding another positive draft pick in the first round for the Saints.
Going into his second season, the bar will most assuredly be raised for Bresee, who will welcome the challenge. We'll all eagerly watch him in training camp and the preseason to see what type of growth is out there. If he can be the type of player the Saints believe he can be, then the interior gets that much better for New Orleans.
Biggest Camp Battle: The Starting Tandem
We tend to get wrapped up in who starts for the Saints here, but the reality is they use a committee approach to get the job done. Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd were the familiar starters last season, and each had their different set of skills to bring to the table. One of the things I'm looking forward to most is seeing more comfortability with the two veterans this season, which should hopefully lead to improved results. Bryan Bresee could make a major push here, as we mentioned previously, but we'll just have to see how it all plays out.
One thing that tends to get overlooked with Saunders and Shepherd is the fact that they were both available for all 17 games last year. They turned in a combined 107 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 10 QB hits.
Veteran Kendal Vickers will be someone to keep tabs on, as he's played on both the interior and edge. The past few seasons haven't produced a ton for him, but you just never know when players get into different scenery. Jack Heflin was missing a good bit in the early practice window, but not seeing him go to PUP is a relatively good sign. He has potential as well and was a personal recommendation from former line coach Bill Johnson. Undrafted rookie Kyler Baugh is one of my player I'm personally excited to watch, but the room should get plenty of work over the next six weeks.
Wild Card: Khristian Boyd
Losing Malcolm Roach to free agency was unfortunate, and New Orleans certainly has to find a way to replace his underrated production. Rookie Khristian Boyd, who coincidentally wears the same number as Roach, has a major opportunity to be that guy.
Boyd showed off a few things in OTAs and minicamp already, blowing up some plays and standing out. He was a pretty strong pass rusher from the interior in college, and with good coaching, he could become a very complete player who fits well in the rotation.
Early Roster Projection
The Saints will end up sticking it out with another four defensive tackles for their final roster, and aside the three we expect to make the squad (Saunders, Shepherd and Bresee), we'll put Boyd in there for the final spot. Kendal Vickers has major practice squad potential and could push for a spot, but we'll have to see how his reps come together..
The interior is going to have a big hand in improving the Saints' 22nd-ranked run defense from a year ago, giving up 119.9 yards/game on the ground. They were significantly better in pass defense, turning in a Top-10 ranking at 207.3 yards/game allowed. It's very possible to have a more balanced defense out there (see 49ers, Patriots, Dolphins, Browns, Ravens, Bills, Cowboys and Chiefs as examples). Only one of those teams didn't make the playoffs.
It'll take a village, but better success from the interior can obviously have a huge impact on how the Saints finish this year. We'll see just how much of an impact the big cogs in the wheel can make in their second season.