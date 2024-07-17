Saints Training Camp Overview: Biggest Storylines, Position Battles In the Backfield
We're officially a week away from the first Saints training camp practice out in California. New Orleans had their rookies report to the West Coast on Tuesday, with the exception of Bub Means. Veterans will join them on July 23, and the anticipation to watch football again is high, to say the least.
We checked out the quarterback position to kick off our training camp position preview series on Tuesday, and we now move to the running back spot. Here's what you need to know about the Saints backfield, which will include the fullback spot.
Saints Training Camp Position Preview - Running Back
Depth Chart: Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims, James Robinson, Jacob Kibodi, Adam Prentice (fullback), Zander Horvath (fullback)
Biggest Storyline: What's the Status of Alvin Kamara?
It's been quite silent regarding Alvin Kamara and the contract situation, and next week will tell us a good bit on where things are if nothing is announced beforehand. Kamara made a bold statement after leaving the facility before the final minicamp practice. I had some thoughts on what a Kamara contract could look like for New Orleans, but that remains the biggest storyline for the Saints right now.
If things aren't resolved when the Saints hit the field for their first practice on July 24, then we'll worry more and it will really become a distraction. New Orleans has wanted Kamara in their plans all along, despite tons of speculation from various outlets. We'll see if his agent and the front office can make it happen before camp.
Biggest Camp Battle: Adam Prentice vs. Zander Horvath
New Orleans may or may not keep a fullback on their final roster, but they'll certainly use one during the season. We already know how things likely play out for the running back room, but Adam Prentice and Zander Horvath will be battling it out for the job.
The Saints are one of the few teams who still use a fullback, and both have their own unique sets of skills. Whoever shines more on special teams might just get the edge here, but expect Klint Kubiak to have one at his disposal.
Wild Card: Kendre Miller
Kendre Miller is one of several second-year players we're really eager to see more of. He enters training camp healthy, for starters, and he's been a part of things since the beginning of the offseason instead of focusing on rehab. He's going to benefit from this transition to the Kubiak offense and will see increased touches. We liked what we saw in the season finale against the Falcons, and hope to see him be unleashed a bit more to complement Kamara.
We could also throw in Taysom Hill into the mix here after we saw him line up at tailback and fullback. He'll be a big part of the offensive gameplan, and he was one of the lone Saints players who had big rushing success last year. Remember, no New Orleans running back had a 20-yard rush or more last year. The Saints were the only team to have that happen.
Early Roster Projection
The Saints will end up keeping their three-headed attack from last year in Kamara, Williams and Miller. I don't believe Jamaal Williams is on the bubble, especially because he has a different running style as opposed to the other backs and is a good pass protector. I fully expect Jordan Mims to make a strong push for a spot, which will make final cuts pretty interesting. He's one to keep an eye on throughout training camp.
When the Saints do get past the Alvin Kamara situation, then everyone can rest a little easier. New Orleans has a clear vision on how they want to use him in the Klint Kubiak offense, and Kamara wants some assurances from the organization that he's their guy. He could be in for a big rebound campaign this season, which would be a welcomed sight. We'll see have to see how the cards play out during training camp.