Saints Training Camp: Defensive End Position Has To Be Better, But Are the Pieces There?
This is the week. The Saints return to the field and start training camp on Wednesday at UC-Irvine in California. This will be quite a different experience from previous years, as practices are not open to the public due to the NFL's policy, something the Raiders are having to deal with as well. Saints News Network will be one of the several outlets who will be covering practices for the entire stretch.
After looking at the Saints offense, we now turn attention to the defense. They don't have nearly as many questions to answer as the offense, but obviously have some things we're going to pay close attention throughout training camp and the preseason. We start our defensive series with the edge position.
Saints Training Camp Position Preview - Defensive End
Depth Chart: Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Chase Young (PUP), Isaiah Foskey, Payton Turner, Niko Lalos, Trajan Jeffcoat, Tanoh Kpassagnon (PUP)
Biggest Storyline: Do The Saints Get What's Needed From Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey?
We looked at this topic a couple of times already on Second And Saints, talking about who is facing more pressure to get the job done this season, and that's Payton Turner. With Tanoh Kpassagnon out of the lineup, Turner is someone who could plug inside in sub-rush packages at minimum. However, the former first-round pick has more on his plate than just that in a contract year. Turner's just appeared in 15 games for the Saints in three years, and although there's been signs of his potential, being available has been the biggest challenge for him.
As for Isaiah Foskey, he's entering his second season and certainly has the right mindset going into it. Dennis Allen said the key for him is to just go out there, play football and 'cut it loose'. He battled injuries last year and appeared in 10 games for the Saints, but was primarily on special teams. He logged just 83 snaps on defense (13%).
New Orleans should know what they're getting out of Carl Granderson, Chase Young and Cam Jordan. However, the other two players need to deliver in a big way for short and long-term success. Tanoh Kpassagnon won't be available for quite some time due to his Achilles injury he suffered in the offseason. Niko Lalos was a preseason standout last year, and it'll be interesting to see if he can push Turner or Foskey at all, while undrafted rookie Trajan Jeffcoat showed some flashes early and will be someone to monitor.
Biggest Camp Battle: Who Starts Opposite Of Carl Granderson
Cam Jordan is obviously one of the most seasoned players on the roster, and there's curiosity around what his workload will be like in 2024. Last year, Jordan was still averaging above 80% of the snaps on defense through the first 10 games, but tailed off in the back end due to injury. Is he still a player that will get the reps or will that fall more to Chase Young?
Landing Chase Young was somewhat unexpected, but the Saints got a player that can really boost the team's pass rush. He's on the PUP list to start, but is not expected to be there long after recovering from neck surgery. He's certainly hungry and has been praised for 'jumping in the deep end' for learning the defense and participating. He's just 25 and is obviously going to be playing for a bigger contract next year.
Wild Card: Willie Gay Jr.
Although he's technically a linebacker, I'm putting Willie Gay Jr. in this category as someone who could end up being the new Zack Baun in Dennis Allen's defense. That production and usage needs to be addressed for the Saints to continue to generate pressure and increase their opportunities to affect the quarterback. Who ultimately goes there remains to be seen, but given his abilities as a strong option against mobile quarterbacks and the fact he should be seeing a lot more playing time, Gay Jr. is someone to keep tabs on. We'll just have to see.
Early Roster Projection
There's few surprises to expect here. Unless the Saints add someone to the room that has a more favorable outlook, it's going to be the usual suspects, Five ends will be in there with Granderson, Jordan, Young, Foskey and Turner. Tanoh Kpassagnon will most assuredly go to Reserve/PUP when final cuts come along, and the Saints will have to make a decision as they get into the season.
The Saints need to be a team that finishes the play. The pressures are nice, but the almost sacks need to become real sacks. New Orleans turned in their worst sack performance (34) since 2016 when they finished with 30. Overall, the defensive end group turned in 14.5 of those (42.6%) with 8.5 coming from Carl Granderson. Improvement is needed, to say the least, and we'll have to see if this unit can affect the quarterback more in 2024.