Derek Carr Injury Update: Saints QB Feared to Have Fracture In Non-Throwing Hand
EAST RUTHERFORD -- The fear for Saints quarterback Derek Carr is a fracture in his left hand (non-throwing), according to multiple reports. Saints News Network has also been told the same via a league source. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill noted that Carr left with a cast on the hand.
Carr left the game in the fourth quarter after running a Taysom Hill style of run play to the right and picked up a decent amount of yards, but then jumped up in the air and dove for extra yards and landed awkwardly out of bounds near the Saints sideline. Trainers and multiple people were obviously concerned.
Carr went into the medical tent for a few minutes and then exited with a convoy going to the Saints locker room. He was also evaluated for a concussion and there will be further imaging and X-rays done. We'll know more on it Monday, but it appears New Orleans will turn to Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler for next Sunday's game against the Commanders.