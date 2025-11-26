Saints Mock Draft Lands Miami Defensive Star In Making

If Tyler Shough can continue to impress for the New Orleans Saints over the next six games, there will be a lot of optimism going into the offseason.

New Orleans is 2-9 on the season. The Saints aren't mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet, but that will come. Instead, we can think about what the future holds for New Orleans. There are some serious salary cap questions coming after the season. Right now, Over The Cap is projecting the Saints to be just about $8 million over salary cap compliance for the 2026 season. That can change with contracts being restructured like they were last offseason.

Who could the Saints add?

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On top of this, the Saints would have the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if the season were to end today. It doesn't end today, though, so this can change. Regardless, the future of the franchise is in Shough's hands right now. If he can prove over the rest of the season that he's the guy to build around, the wins and losses won't really matter. It's easier to build a team around a quarterback than it is to build a team and then find the guy. If Shough is the guy, then the Saints can use the 2026 NFL Draft to fix other areas of the team. For example, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner shared an early mock draft and had New Orleans selecting at No. 4 and picking Miami edge Rueben Bain Jr.

"No. 4. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami," Baumgardner wrote. "Bain (6-3, 275) can be a tough evaluation. He still runs pretty hot and cold from a consistency standpoint, but he has an argument as the best edge in this class when the green light is on. The Raiders, Saints, and Jets all could be in the QB market, so Ty Simpson, Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore remain on the board here, too."

If the Saints feel comfortable with Shough, this is the type of move that could add a game-changing talent on the defensive side of the ball. Bain has played 11 games this season and has 32 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

If you haven't heard much about Bain yet this season, he's someone fans should be taking note of in college right now. ESPN currently has him as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 draft class.

"Bain was selected to every freshman All-America team in 2023, including from ESPN, The Athletic and 247Sports," ESPN's Steve Muench wrote. "He is a powerful edge rusher who drives offensive tackles and can get off blocks at the top of his rush. Bain rips under and powers through the inside shoulder of offensive tackles; he can also anchor well when setting the edge. He can win matchups with his hands, especially when he kicks inside. Bain missed four games due to injury last year, but he looked explosive when he was healthy in 2023. He can shoot his hands, control blockers and get off blocks."

If Shough is the guy and New Orleans can use its first pick on a non-quarterback, this is the exact type of move that fans should want.

