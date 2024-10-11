Saints News Network

Discover Which Saints Stars Are Sidelined for Week 6 Showdown Against the Bucs!

Five Saints players were ruled out of action for Sunday, while three are questionable.

John Hendrix

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) makes a first down against Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints put out their final injury report of Week 6, which rules out five players ahead of their matchup against the Bucs. New Orleans will be without five starters this week, and three players are questionable going into Sunday. Here's how it look for the black and gold, and you can see our practice report here.

Week 6 Saints Final Injury Report

Cesar Ruiz is trending in the right direction, but he's not ready this week
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Will Harris (hamstring)
  • Pete Werner (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Payton Turner (knee)
  • Lucas Patrick (chest)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)

Alvin Kamara (hip/hand), Rashid Shaheed (hip), Willie Gay Jr. (hand) do not carry injury designations going into Sunday. Shaheed told us on Thursday that he was alright and was going to play against the Bucs, and both he and Kamara were limited on Friday. As for Gay Jr., he was a full participant two days in a row, so that's a great indication for him. Dennis Allen said they're going to go all the way up to game time with Lucas Patrick, as he didn't practice at all this week.

When asked about if Kendre Miller would play this weekend, Dennis Allen smiled and said, 'We'll see what happens." Cesar Ruiz is making progress with his knee injury, but he's not ready. Allen did say that it wasn't anything structural with him.

John Hendrix
