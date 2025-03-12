Saints News Network

Saints Score Elite Offensive Prospect In New Post-Free-Agency Mock Draft

What should New Orleans do with the ninth-overall pick?

Dakota Randall

Louisiana State University offensive lineman Will Campbell (66) blocks during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Louisiana State University offensive lineman Will Campbell (66) blocks during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the first few waves of NFL free agency behind them, the New Orleans Saints have a better idea of how they should approach the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, what should the Saints do with the ninth-overall pick?

In a post-free-agency mock draft published Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates predicted New Orleans to land LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell. Once viewed as the top lineman in this year's class, Campbell has fallen behind Missouri's Armand Membou on some draft boards.

"While I am a firm believer that Campbell has the goods to be a starting left tackle in the NFL, I also believe he can really thrive at guard if the team that picks him believes he's better suited there," Yates wrote. "He has 32⅝-inch arms, which isn't ideal length for a true tackle.

"Regardless of position, Campbell has the best footwork of any offensive lineman in the class. Here, he would stay home in the state where he played his high school and college ball, and he'd immediately become a cornerstone player for a Saints team in need of them."

As Yates noted, NFL evaluators are split on whether the short-armed Campbell will be a tackle or guard in the pros. However, the Saints need help at both spots, so drafting Campbell would be a justified move with the No. 9 pick.

Of course, New Orleans also could use the pick to target one of this year's top quarterback prospects.

More NFL: One Reason Saints Fans Should Worry About Davon Godchaux After Patriots Trade

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News