Saints Score Elite Offensive Prospect In New Post-Free-Agency Mock Draft
With the first few waves of NFL free agency behind them, the New Orleans Saints have a better idea of how they should approach the 2025 NFL Draft.
So, what should the Saints do with the ninth-overall pick?
In a post-free-agency mock draft published Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates predicted New Orleans to land LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell. Once viewed as the top lineman in this year's class, Campbell has fallen behind Missouri's Armand Membou on some draft boards.
"While I am a firm believer that Campbell has the goods to be a starting left tackle in the NFL, I also believe he can really thrive at guard if the team that picks him believes he's better suited there," Yates wrote. "He has 32⅝-inch arms, which isn't ideal length for a true tackle.
"Regardless of position, Campbell has the best footwork of any offensive lineman in the class. Here, he would stay home in the state where he played his high school and college ball, and he'd immediately become a cornerstone player for a Saints team in need of them."
As Yates noted, NFL evaluators are split on whether the short-armed Campbell will be a tackle or guard in the pros. However, the Saints need help at both spots, so drafting Campbell would be a justified move with the No. 9 pick.
Of course, New Orleans also could use the pick to target one of this year's top quarterback prospects.
