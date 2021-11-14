Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 10

Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan looks at members of the Black and Gold to start and sit in Week 10.

Start 'em: RB Mark Ingram II (42nd in Standard Scoring Among RBs)

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-

The New Orleans Saints have once again been bitten by the injury bug and a pretty big one at that. The Saints will be without superstar running back Alvin Kamara (Knee) this weekend against the Titans. Thus, opening the door for newly reacquired running back Mark Ingram II to get the starting nod on an afternoon where he can make some history. The 2011 first-round selection needs only 20 rushing yards to pass Saints great Deuce McAllister to become the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

Ingram is easily the smartest fantasy play of the week for the Black and Gold. Unlike years past this Saints team relies heavily on the run and has not found much consistency in the air in 2021. Ingram should be the bell cow of the offense with plenty of Taysom Hill sprinkled in as well. But with Ingram, Sean Payton, and the entire Saints organization knowing how close he is to the all-time rushing yards record expect Ingram to be handed the ball early and often.

Projection Via Si Betting: 11th Best Running Back Play in Week 10

Sit 'em: WR Deonte Harris ( 52nd in Standard Scoring Among WRs)

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As I mentioned above, the Saints offense has been stagnant throughout the 2021 NFL regular season even when Jameis Winston was at the helm. Now with Trevor Siemian leading the troops and wide receiver Tre'Quan smith returning to action I see Deonte Harris' fantasy value taking a dive.

Harris' blazing speed and big play ability was on full display early in the season as he found himself on the receiving end of two Jameis Winston touchdown bombs against Green Bay and Washington. The former All-Pro return man looked to be having a breakout season at reciever, ranking as high as 6th among wide-outs by PFF earlier in the season. However, with Smith returning to the lineup and a "game-manager" under center, Harris will be used less as a deep ball threat and more as an underneath and intermediate threat.

Saints wide receivers are very difficult to project right now, and even more so with just 1.5 games with Siemian under center. Steer clear of Harris and others until further notice.

Projection via Si Betting: 83rd Best Wide Reciever play in Week 10

