New Orleans Saints Easter Sunday's Best Links & Topics

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints News Network's Easter Sunday edition of the best New Orleans Saints articles for the week.

Cam Jordan at NFL Honors
Cam and Nikki Jordan - Credit: Kirby Lee, USA Today Sports

New Orleans Saints in the Draft

Saints Players & Coaches in the News

NFC South News

Saints Michael Thomas wins the Offensive Player of the Year Award
Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas speaks to the media after receiving the AP Offensive Player of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Podcasts

The New Orleans Saints will be drafting at #24 in the 2020 NFL "Virtual" Draft on April 23, 2020.  You can follow the NFL and New Orleans Saints ahead of the NFL Draft here at the Saints News Network.   

Saints Draft Prospect: CB Trevon Diggs

CB Trevon Diggs is the brother of an NFL star. But, he could quickly carve out his own starring role in the league.

Bob Rose



KTMOZE

NFL Draft: Round One targets for the Saints

The Saints pick at 24th overall in the NFL Draft, and we look at some of the potential targets who could be there when they pick.

John Hendrix



John Hendrix

Who was the best Saints draft pick under Sean Payton?

The Saints News Network crew gives their picks for the best New Orleans Saints draft pick under Sean Payton.

John Hendrix



KTMOZE

Saints Draft Prospect: TE Harrison Bryant

The New Orleans Saints need a young Tight End. Harrison Bryant is a small school star has the skills to make it big in the NFL.

Bob Rose



Dr.C

Saints Draft Prospect: LB Malik Harrison

A familiar source of talent for the Saints may once again supply New Orleans with a star defender in the 2020 draft.

Bob Rose

Drew Brees signs to join NBC's Sunday Night Football after his retirement

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees decided to join NBC's Sunday Night Football's broadcasting crew after retirement from the NFL.

Kyle T. Mosley



Dr.C

XFL Suspends Operations, Unlikely to Return in 2021

The return of the XFL was short lived because of the COVID-19 Pandemic sweeping across the world. League officials maintain hope for operations to resume in the future.

BtBoylan



BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints Draft Gem: CB Kindle Vildor

Could New Orleans Saints unearth another small school gem in this month's NFL draft in CB Kindle Vildor?

Bob Rose



Bob Rose

Sean Payton Pokes Fun at the Falcons New Uniforms

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton pokes fun at the new uniforms of the Atlanta Falcons.

Kyle T. Mosley



Bob Rose

Brees says football without fans would be "Really Weird"

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and his wife Brittany appeared on Ellen At-Home Show to talk about COVID-19, Sean Payton, and the the upcoming season.

BtBoylan



BtBoylan