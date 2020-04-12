Falcon Report
REPORT: Dimitroff “strangely interested” in quarterback prospects

Chris Vinel

The Atlanta Falcons drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

That is a possibility, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

On the Load Management podcast, Rapoport said Atlanta could trade up for a quarterback because general manager Thomas Dimitroff is “strangely interested” in the position.

While this year’s quarterback class is solid, the Falcons have needs all over their defense as well as a hole at left guard. Most mock drafts predict them to take a defensive lineman or a cornerback in the first round.

And Atlanta still has star quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan, 34, was drafted in 2008 and has started all but three games for the Falcons since then, etching his name throughout Atlanta’s record books and climbing in the NFL’s. He threw for 4,466 yards and 26 touchdown passes last season.

His play remains solid, but the biggest hurdle in moving on from him might be off the field. In 2020, Ryan’s cap hit is just less than $19 million, and it doesn’t dip below $36.6 million between 2021-23.

When Ryan’s contract expires after the 2023 season, he’ll be 38 years old and probably in need of a successor. But if the Falcons draft a quarterback this year, he’d be scheduled to sit behind Ryan for an unprecedented four seasons.

Odds are, this report is simply the pre-draft hype machine striking again, unless Atlanta plans to replace Ryan almost immediately. Dimitroff hasn’t shied away from bold moves in the past, though.

