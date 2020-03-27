Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

NFL, ESPN to rebroadcast iconic Falcons-Saints game from 2006

John Hendrix

ESPN and the NFL have teamed up to bring you five of their best Monday Night Football classics over the next month, starting on March 30 at 7 p.m. CT. It's a five-week event for fans to enjoy, and will be particularly good for New Orleans Saints fans to tune in during the second week.

On April 6, the 'Domecoming' game will be rebroadcast from September 25, 2006, which featured the home debut of Sean Payton and Drew Brees in the Saints' return to the Superdome following the Hurricane Katrina season of 2005. Spoiler alert: The Saints dominated a then Michael Vick-led squad, winning 23-3 in Week 3.

EUJQOs8WoAA61Vb
Monday Night Football Classics ScheduleESPN

It was the first game in the Superdome since December 26, 2004, and produced an iconic moment in New Orleans Saints franchise history in which Steve Gleason blocked a Michael Koenen punt after the Falcons opening three-and-out drive. The block would be recovered in the end zone by Curtis Deloatch, marking the first points at home for the Sean Payton-Drew Brees duo. The Saints were already coming off back-to-back road victories against the Browns and Packers to open the season.

The moment, which has since been erected its own statue in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, is arguably the strongest symbol of the rebirth in the city of New Orleans. For one night, over 70,000 fans unified together to cheer on their team that was transplanted to various locations and were once thought to not return to Louisiana. It's a moment forever stamped in time that consistently creates euphoric memories each time it plays. Personally, it gives me chills each time I see it.

You also don't have to wait to watch it, as it is available on YouTube as one of three full-length games the NFL has for the Saints. The other two are the NFC Championship game against the Vikings and Super Bowl against the Colts from the 2009 season.

Comments (1)
Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

Awesome Moment in Saints History!!! I still get chills watching it today.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vegas Odds-makers predict Saints will win NFC South in 2020

Tom Brady's arrival to the NFC South does not matter. The Vegas sportbooks have the New Orleans Saints winning the NFC South in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Scotto

Saints should be in line for max amount of prime time games in 2020

With the way things have played out in the NFC South, coupled with the opponents the Saints have, there's little to no reason they should have the max amount of prime time games in 2020.

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

Drew Brees and family to donate $5 million to state of Louisiana in 2020

The Drew Brees family is donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help combat COVID-19, providing over 10,000 meals daily to those in need.

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

Drew Brees talks with The Today Show's Hoda Kotb about $5M donation

Drew Brees Joined the Today Show March the 27th to discuss his $5 Million donation to the state of Louisiana with host Hoda Kotb.

BtBoylan

by

KTMOZE

Sean Payton believes Taysom Hill has earned Saints #2 QB Job

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said fan favorite Taysom Hill has earned being the teams's #2 quarterback behind Drew Brees.

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints grant extensions to Season Ticket Holders

The New Orleans Saints season ticket holder have been granted an extension by the organization due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr.C

by

Dr.C

Jake Fromm: Possible Draft Steal for Saints at QB

The Saints could find their next franchise quarterback after the first-round of this year's NFL draft in former University of Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints Reach New Deal with Janoris Jenkins

New Orleans adds two years onto the contract of one of their best defenders. Save cap space in the process.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Signing free agent WR Emmanuel Sanders will change Saints draft strategy

When New Orleans signed free-agent WR Emmanuel Sanders, this acquisition opened the door for Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis to consider selecting a quarterback in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

Bob Rose

by

SaintsNews

Three Backup QB Options for Saints

Following the departure of Teddy Bridgewater the New Orleans Saints have a void to fill at backup. Saints News Network analyzes three possible fits for the 2020 season.

BtBoylan

by

Fontan