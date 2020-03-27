ESPN and the NFL have teamed up to bring you five of their best Monday Night Football classics over the next month, starting on March 30 at 7 p.m. CT. It's a five-week event for fans to enjoy, and will be particularly good for New Orleans Saints fans to tune in during the second week.

On April 6, the 'Domecoming' game will be rebroadcast from September 25, 2006, which featured the home debut of Sean Payton and Drew Brees in the Saints' return to the Superdome following the Hurricane Katrina season of 2005. Spoiler alert: The Saints dominated a then Michael Vick-led squad, winning 23-3 in Week 3.

Monday Night Football Classics Schedule ESPN

It was the first game in the Superdome since December 26, 2004, and produced an iconic moment in New Orleans Saints franchise history in which Steve Gleason blocked a Michael Koenen punt after the Falcons opening three-and-out drive. The block would be recovered in the end zone by Curtis Deloatch, marking the first points at home for the Sean Payton-Drew Brees duo. The Saints were already coming off back-to-back road victories against the Browns and Packers to open the season.

The moment, which has since been erected its own statue in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, is arguably the strongest symbol of the rebirth in the city of New Orleans. For one night, over 70,000 fans unified together to cheer on their team that was transplanted to various locations and were once thought to not return to Louisiana. It's a moment forever stamped in time that consistently creates euphoric memories each time it plays. Personally, it gives me chills each time I see it.

You also don't have to wait to watch it, as it is available on YouTube as one of three full-length games the NFL has for the Saints. The other two are the NFC Championship game against the Vikings and Super Bowl against the Colts from the 2009 season.