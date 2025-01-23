Ex-Saints Coach Hired By College Football Powerhouse
Former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan has been hired as a defensive assistant at the University of Southern California. Ryan, 62, will reportedly be the linebackers coach for USC.
A 27-year coaching veteran of the NFL, this will be Ryan's first collegiate job since he was defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 1997 to 1999. He had been a Senior defensive assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2022.
This past season, USC finished with a 7-6 record, their first year in the Big 10 conference. The Trojans allowed an average of 24 points and nearly 400 total yards per game.
Son of former NFL coach Buddy Ryan and brother of former NFL coach Rex Ryan, Rob has also compiled an extensive resume'. He's been a defensive coordinator with the Raiders, Browns, Cowboys, and Saints and LB coach for the Patriots, Bills, Redskins, and Raiders.
Rob Ryan - Saints (2013-2015)
After a disastrous 2012 season defensively, the Saints fired coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and hired Rob Ryan, who had been let go by Dallas. Initially, Ryan had success with New Orleans after implementing his trademark 3-4 base scheme.
The 2012 Saints finished 31st or last in total defense, points allowed, passing yards, rushing yards, and yards per rush. In 2013, New Orleans rocketed to fourth in total defense and points allowed. The Saints were also second against the pass and recorded 49 sacks on the year.
Unfortunately for the Saints, that was the bright spot of Ryan's tenure with the club.
The following year was a disaster, with the team plummeting to 28th in points surrendered and 31st in yards allowed. New Orleans gave up at least 30 points seven times and held only three opponents to under 20 points.
In 2015, the Saints allowed at least 30 points in four of their first 10 outings, holding no opponent below 20 points. Ranking last in nearly every defensive category after 10 games, Saints coach Sean Payton fired Ryan after a 47-14 loss to the Washington Redskins.
At the time of Ryan's firing, opponents were averaging over 424 yards of total offense against New Orleans. The Redskins (510 yards) were one of three teams to have at least 480 yards when facing the Saints.
The following year, Ryan went on to join brother Rex as his defensive assistant with Buffalo. New Orleans replaced Rob Ryan with Dennis Allen during the 2015 season.
Allen, who had returned to New Orleans that previous offseason, remained Saints defensive coordinator until 2021. He'd become the New Orleans head coach in 2022 after Payton resigned from the franchise.
ICYMI: Aaron Glenn Building Jets Coaching Staff With Former Saints Personnel
Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach and player Aaron Glenn has been named the new New York Jets head coach. Glenn, 52, will have embarked on a journey from his days as a high school star in the Houston area to becoming an NFL standout and now head coach of the team that selected him as the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
Three years ago, it was Saints North when Campbell took over in Detroit. Two seasons ago in Denver, Sean Payton established it as Saints West. In 2025, could it become Saints East?
When Dan Campbell, another former Saints assistant and the head coach of the Lions, took over in Detroit, he brought Glenn with him to lead the defensive unit. Now, three seasons later, Glenn is adopting a similar staff-building approach to Campbell's.
Aaron Glenn's hiring in New York has sparked reports of several former New Orleans Saints players and coaches potentially joining his staff.
Here are some of the notable names being linked to Glenn's Jets:
Mark Brunell
The former NFL quarterback served as a backup to Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints from 2008 to 2009. He won a ring with the Super Bowl 44 team, which defeated Peyton Manning and the Colts.
Brunell is the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions, where he has worked alongside Glenn for the past four seasons. Reports indicate that Glenn is considering Brunell for the offensive coordinator position if the Lions do not promote him into previous offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's vacancy.
Brunell's extensive experience with quarterbacks could be beneficial as the Jets look to improve their passing game.