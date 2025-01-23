Saints News Network

Ex-Saints Coach Hired By College Football Powerhouse

USC adds an accomplished NFL veteran coach to their coaching staff.

Bob Rose

Aug 22, 2015; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, center, with defensive coaches Rob Ryan and Dennis Allen
Aug 22, 2015; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, center, with defensive coaches Rob Ryan and Dennis Allen / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan has been hired as a defensive assistant at the University of Southern California. Ryan, 62, will reportedly be the linebackers coach for USC.

A 27-year coaching veteran of the NFL, this will be Ryan's first collegiate job since he was defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 1997 to 1999. He had been a Senior defensive assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2022.

This past season, USC finished with a 7-6 record, their first year in the Big 10 conference. The Trojans allowed an average of 24 points and nearly 400 total yards per game.

Son of former NFL coach Buddy Ryan and brother of former NFL coach Rex Ryan, Rob has also compiled an extensive resume'. He's been a defensive coordinator with the Raiders, Browns, Cowboys, and Saints and LB coach for the Patriots, Bills, Redskins, and Raiders.

Rob Ryan - Saints (2013-2015)

Nov 15, 2015; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan reacts to a play against the Washington Redskins
Nov 15, 2015; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan reacts to a play against the Washington Redskins / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After a disastrous 2012 season defensively, the Saints fired coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and hired Rob Ryan, who had been let go by Dallas. Initially, Ryan had success with New Orleans after implementing his trademark 3-4 base scheme.

The 2012 Saints finished 31st or last in total defense, points allowed, passing yards, rushing yards, and yards per rush. In 2013, New Orleans rocketed to fourth in total defense and points allowed. The Saints were also second against the pass and recorded 49 sacks on the year.

Unfortunately for the Saints, that was the bright spot of Ryan's tenure with the club.

The following year was a disaster, with the team plummeting to 28th in points surrendered and 31st in yards allowed. New Orleans gave up at least 30 points seven times and held only three opponents to under 20 points.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Rob Ryan on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens
Nov 24, 2014; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Rob Ryan on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

In 2015, the Saints allowed at least 30 points in four of their first 10 outings, holding no opponent below 20 points. Ranking last in nearly every defensive category after 10 games, Saints coach Sean Payton fired Ryan after a 47-14 loss to the Washington Redskins.

At the time of Ryan's firing, opponents were averaging over 424 yards of total offense against New Orleans. The Redskins (510 yards) were one of three teams to have at least 480 yards when facing the Saints.

The following year, Ryan went on to join brother Rex as his defensive assistant with Buffalo. New Orleans replaced Rob Ryan with Dennis Allen during the 2015 season.

Allen, who had returned to New Orleans that previous offseason, remained Saints defensive coordinator until 2021. He'd become the New Orleans head coach in 2022 after Payton resigned from the franchise.

Aaron Glen
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches a replay during the first half of the 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ICYMI: Aaron Glenn Building Jets Coaching Staff With Former Saints Personnel

Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach and player Aaron Glenn has been named the new New York Jets head coach. Glenn, 52, will have embarked on a journey from his days as a high school star in the Houston area to becoming an NFL standout and now head coach of the team that selected him as the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft.

Three years ago, it was Saints North when Campbell took over in Detroit. Two seasons ago in Denver, Sean Payton established it as Saints West. In 2025, could it become Saints East?

When Dan Campbell, another former Saints assistant and the head coach of the Lions, took over in Detroit, he brought Glenn with him to lead the defensive unit. Now, three seasons later, Glenn is adopting a similar staff-building approach to Campbell's.

Aaron Glenn's hiring in New York has sparked reports of several former New Orleans Saints players and coaches potentially joining his staff.  

Here are some of the notable names being linked to Glenn's Jets:

Mark Brunel
Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell watches practice during rookie minicamp at Detroit Lions headquarters and practice facility in Allen Park on Friday, May 10, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mark Brunell

The former NFL quarterback served as a backup to Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints from 2008 to 2009. He won a ring with the Super Bowl 44 team, which defeated Peyton Manning and the Colts.

Brunell is the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions, where he has worked alongside Glenn for the past four seasons. Reports indicate that Glenn is considering Brunell for the offensive coordinator position if the Lions do not promote him into previous offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's vacancy.

Brunell's extensive experience with quarterbacks could be beneficial as the Jets look to improve their passing game.  

READ MORE OF THE OTHER FORMER SAINTS COACHES JOINING GLENN IN NEW YORK

Published |Modified
Bob Rose
BOB ROSE

Covers the New Orleans Saints as a senior writer for the Saints News Network.  Co-Host of the Bayou Blitz Podcast.

Home/News