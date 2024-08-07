Explosive Performance by Second-Year WR at Saints Training Camp Day 12
IRVINE -- After a day off, the Saints got back to work with the pads back on for Day 12 of training camp. New Orleans got another good session of work in on Wednesday, with both the offense and defense having some good moments. Here's all of the notes, observations and more from practice.
Today's recap is sponsored by FOCO. FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, with a product line that includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. You can score New Orleans Saints gear and save 10% off your purchase using the QR code or link here.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 12
Saints Training Camp Recaps
- Day 1 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 2 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 3 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 4 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 5 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 6 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 7 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 8 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 9 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 10 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 11 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
ATTENDANCE
Among those not spotted on Wednesday included Ugo Amadi (groin), Bub Means (leg/shin), Pete Werner (shoulder), Rashid Shaheed (hamstring), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (groin), Nick Saldiveri (calf), Shane Lemieux and Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow). Mason Tipton left practice early with a hamstring injury.
Jake Haener returned to action today. Jaylan Ford and Demario Davis worked off to the side early, and then Equanimeous St. Brown and Juwan Johnson later. Marshon Lattimore was an early observer. Ford and Davis came out later in their jersey to observe the end of practice.
TRANSACTIONS: Mark Evans II was re-signed and was back in No. 68 today. They waived tight end Mason Fairchild to make room. Recently signed linebacker Mike Rose was out in No. 54.
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
Jake Haener ended up taking the backup reps for his return. Derek Carr didn't miss a pass in team drills, going 9/9.
- Derek Carr: 12/14 (3/5 in 7s, 2/2, 5/5, 2/2)
- Jake Haener: 10/14, TD (3/4 in 7s, 1/2, 3/3, 1/2, BONUS - 2/3)
- Spencer Rattler: 5/9, TD (2/3 in 7s, 0/0, 0/2, 1/1, BONUS - 2/3)
7-ON-7 HIGHLIGHTS
Derek Carr went 3/5 in his first frame, as the defense had good coverage on the first play that forced him to scramble to the right and not be able to connect with Jamaal Williams. He'd come back with an underneath completion to Alvin Kamara for a short gain, and then had a hookup with Foster Moreau near the right sideline off a scramble. He'd then connect with A.T. Perry on a slant and then miss a deep throw to Alvin Kamara that was low.
Jake Haener's first pass was a deep throw to Chris Olave on the left side that didn't connect, and then he followed that up with a short middle connection to Jordan Mims, an intermediate hookup to A.T. Perry over the middle and then a similar one to Dallin Holker over the middle.
Spencer Rattler got three reps, with his first pass going into the dirt intended for Marquez Callaway. He'd then have a big connection to Kevin Rader, who made a nice one-handed grab over the middle that should be seen. The final rep was a deep right hookup that went to Perry, who had a solid series.
TEAM SERIES ONE
The first team series started from the offense's 40-yard-line. Carr's first snap was a flip out left to Alvin Kamara after a fake to Taysom Hill, and Willie Gay Jr. made a nice play off the edge to stop it for a minimal gain. His first pass was a complete off play action to Jamaal Williams for a short gain to the left, with Johnathan Abram providing the pressure and possible sack. Williams got a carry up the middle on the next play that was stuffed by Gay Jr., and then there was a toss out to the right to Kamara that Anfernee Orji made a nice stop on the outside. Trevor Penning had a good run block on Kool-Aid McKinstry on the play, and if it were real time, that would have been some hit Orji could have made.
Jake Haener's series started with a toss out to the left that got to the second level with Jordan Mims. He then connected with Michael Jacobson off a play fake to Mims in which he rolled out to the left and made a nice throw on the run for a decent gain. The next pass attempt was knocked down at the line by Jack Heflin, and Chase Young was coming on the play. For the final snap, James Robinson got an inside run to the left that got to the second level.
Spencer Rattler came in for just two plays, with the first being a run to the right with Jacob Kibodi. He got stood up byt Monty Rice and Isaiah Foskey on the play. Rattler wanted to pass on the second play, but ended up keeping and taking off after a play fake to Kibodi.
TEAM SERIES TWO
This series started from the offense's 25-yard-line and featured down and distance. Here's the sequencing I had charted. The coaches have all discretion to move the ball wherever they want regardless of the play outcome.
Derek Carr (5/5)
- NO 25, 1st-10 - Alvin Kamara run to the left tackled for loss by Carl Granderson.
- NO 27, 2nd-8 - Complete, flats left to Alvin Kamara for 6 yards (Shemar Jean-Charles).
- NO 34, 3rd-2 - Jamaal Williams run inside for a short gain.
- NO 37, 1st-10 - Complete, swing left pass to Jamaal Williams for 6 yards. Foster Moreau did a nice job blocking on the edge.
- NO 43, 2nd-4 - Alvin Kamara toss right for 7 yards (D'Marco Jackson/Willie Gay Jr.)
- MIDFIELD, 1st-10 - Complete, sideline right to Foster Moreau for 4 yards (Anfernee Orji). Cam Jordan had the pressure on the play.
- DEF 46, 2nd-6 - Complete, flats left to Alvin Kamara for no gain (D'Marco Jackson/Monty Rice).
- DEF 46, 3rd-6 - Complete, dagger right to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for 36 yards (Rezjohn Wright).
- DEF 44, 4th-4 - Derek Carr sacked by Payton Turner and Chase Young.
Jake Haener (3/3)
- NO 35, 1st-10 - Jordan Mims run to the right for 3 yards (Khristian Boyd/Roderic Teamer).
- NO 38, 2nd-7 - Errant snap for a loss of 10. Looked to be Lucas Patrick.
- NO 28, 3rd-17 - Complete, slant left to right to Kevin Austin Jr. (Mac McCain). Kool-Aid McKinstry had the pressure on the play.
- NO 34, 1st-10 - James Robinson inside middle run for 9 yards (Monty Rice).
- NO 43, 2nd-1 - James Robinson run to the right for 12 yards.
- DEF 45, 1st-10 - Complete, short pass right to Samson Nacua for 5 yards. Isaiah Foskey had the pressure on the play and Haener did this Patrick Mahomes-like sidearm throw to complete the pass.
- DEF 40, 2nd-5 - Complete, deep right pass to A.T. Perry for 20 yards (Jordan Howden).
Spencer Rattler (0/2)
- NO 30, 1st-10 - Jacob Kibodi run to the right for 2 yards (Rezjohn Wright).
- NO 32, 2nd-8 - Incomplete, throwaway right. Mike Rose had the pressure and possible sack.
- NO 32, 3rd-8 - Incomplete, sideline right pass intended for Jacob Kibodi (Isaiah Stalbird).
TEAM SERIES THREE - RED ZONE
Here's the sequencing from this period, which all came inside the red zone.
Derek Carr (2/2)
- 15-yard-line: Complete, flats left short to Alvin Kamara (Anfernee Orji).
- 12-yard-line: Jamaal Williams toss left for a short gain. D'Marco Jackson had a nice hit and stop on the play.
- 11-yard-line: Derek Carr keeper right for short gain. Chase Young was adamant that he got him down for a sack, and he had a solid case, as nothing was open.
- 10-yard-line: Complete, curl left to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for an 8-yard gain (Rezjohn Wright).
- 6-yard-line: Taysom Hill middle inside run for a short gain (Monty Rice/Carl Granderson).
Jake Haener (1/2, TD)
- 15-yard-line: Jordan Mims run to the right for a short gain (Mike Rose).
- 12-yard-line: James Robinson run outside to the left for a loss (Chase Young).
- 11-yard-line: Incomplete, pass intended for Jordan Mims (Isaiah Stalbird). Chase Young was there on the play with pressure on a rollout to the right.
- 10-yard-line: Complete, middle throw for a touchdown to A.T. Perry (Kool-Aid McKinstry/Will Harris).
Spencer Rattler (1/1, TD)
- 10-yard-line: Jacob Kibodi run to the right for a short gain (Isaiah Stalbird).
- 8-yard-line: Jacob Kibodi middle run for a short gain (Rezjohn Wright). Kibodi tried to bounce it to the left but not much was there.
- 6-yard-line: Complete, left end zone throw to Dallin Holker for a touchdown (Rezjohn Wright).
BONUS PERIOD
Jake Haener got four reps, as the team worked on some down and distance here starting at the 30-yard-line for his series. The first play was a deep connection over the middle to Michael Jacobson that he went up for and got over Isaiah Stalbird. It was one of the highlights for Wednesday. The next play was awkward, as Jacob Kibodi appeared to not get a clean exchange or was not expecting a handoff and fumbled on his run to the right that Niko Lalos recovered.
Haener then connected with Marquez Callaway and a screen to the left that went for a decent gain after he turned it upfield for some YAC. The final play was an incompletion to Dallin Holker on a deep left sideline shot. Holker had it at first, from first appearance, but Millard Bradford had a nice pop on him to negate a catch.
Spencer Rattler started his series at the offense's 45-yard-line. The first play was a bad one, as it was a fumbled exchange. His first pass attempt was a nice 21-yard hookup to Michael Jacobson on the right side off a boot, working against Monty Rice. From the defense's 36-yard-line, James Robinson had a short run to the outside left, and that was followed by a short hookup to Zander Horvath in the right flats off a rollout. Mike Rose had the pressure on the play. New Orleans simulated a 3rd-and-2 from the 27, and Jacob Kibodi got the first down with a straight ahead plunge.
Dennis Allen then moved the offense down to the defense's 5-yard-line and put it as a 4th-and-Goal with the game on the line. Rattler went from shotgun and rolled to the right and didn't have anything open, and eventually threw a pass in the back of the end zone that saw Samson Nacua in the area, but the ball was overthrown with the defense having good coverage.
1-ON-1 HIGHLIGHTS
The Saints were working on 9-on-7 on one side of the field with Derek Carr and the starters, but I stuck with the 1-on-1 reps. Spencer Rattler made the first two throws and then ended up going over to the other side of the field with Derek Carr moving over.
Here's some of the best reps, with links to highlights. You can check them all out on Second And Saints.
- Samson Nacua vs. Mac McCain - Nice touchdown grab right on the fade from Haener.
- Stanley Morgan Jr. vs. Kool-Aid McKinstry - Real nice battle. McKinstry was in position and ended up taking the ball away on the ground, but it looks like it was a touchdown first.
- A.T. Perry vs. Shemar Jean-Charles - Perry had a nice backshoulder hookup from Haener on his first rep for a touchdown. The other rep saw Jean-Charles with a nice pass breakup. Perry had a nice one later from Derek Carr in which he got another touchdown in the back of the end zone.
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. vs. Kool-Aid McKinstry - Real tight window and hookup for the score on a Haener pass.
LAGNIAPPE
JUSTIN SIMMONS: The Saints have just over $14M in cap space from the latest salary cap report on Wednesday morning. There's room and they could always tack on a void year to spread whatever they need to do financially for Justin Simmons. Dennis Allen said Simmons showed an interest in the Saints.
Allen said team is always looking for areas that they can improve the football team. Safety is not an area where they have to actively go out and find someone, Allen added. He noted that there’s been communication previously, and they been happening since the Spring after the draft in that timeframe. There's been a little back and forth and were not on the same page back then. Now, they're “Probably a little closer on both sides," according to Allen.
OLYMPIC FACTS OF THE DAY: Ugo Amadi attended the University of Oregon, who has three Olympians competing in Paris: Sabrina Ionescu (Women’s Basketball), Wyndham Clark (Golf), Cole Hocker (1500m) and Jiada Ross (Shotput).
Cedrick Wilson Jr. attended the University of Memphis. Two Memphis natives, Harrison Williams (Track) and Seth Rider (Decathalon), are competing for Team U.S.A. in Paris.
- I thought A.T. Perry and Jake Haener had solid days. This was by far Perry's best day of work out there and he absolutely needed it. He looked like the play we were expecting all training camp. Michael Jacobson also had some nice moments.
- Allen said Rashid Shaheed being out is more precautionary.
- Dennis Allen on safety spot: “I don’t think we’re set at that position opposite of Tyrann (Mathieu).” He said he wants the player to earn the job.
- Will Harris says Justin Simmons is a very good friend of his. Was a freshman when Simmons was a senior at college. Harris didn’t know Simmons was visiting but said he was gonna go check his phone.
- Oli Udoh continues to work with the first team at both left guard and left tackle. Lucas Patrick is still getting the starting looks at left guard currently.
- New Orleans continues to incorporate using Rugby balls with their receiver drills.
- We see it often, but when new faces get added to the defensive side of the ball, there's a sort of initiation period with them where they have to do up-downs.
- I have pointed this out in previous recaps and on Second And Saints, but the competition is all over the field. Today we saw the receivers and coaches hit the ground to do some push-ups after losing the final rep in 1-on-1 drills. The defense had to do it the other day, with Joe Woods being included.
- Taysom Hill is still being used in various areas. He was working with the running back group and then later the tight ends.
- Both Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko continue to be really hands on with their approach, particularly at quarterback. There was a drill in which they were working on their footwork and Kubiak was waiting at a particular spot to catch passes from them. His level of involvement is hard not to notice.
- Foster Moreau is someone who constantly brings the energy at practice. He's quite vocal and is helping the offense find themselves when it feels like they're lacking.
- Today is the first day we saw all specialists kick.
- One correction to make regarding Blake Grupe that was pointed out by a colleague of mine. I shorted him one attempt, so coming into today he was 42/49. We had one kick that we were very inconclusive on today as a group, one from 37 that looked to be wide left. He made from extra point, 39, 44, 47 and 52. Giving him those five makes, he's now 47/54, but know there's one we're not sure of him making or not.
- The punters alternated in their kicks today. Here's the punting times for Lou Hedley: 3.91, 4.70, 4.44, 4.60, 4.72, 3.69, 3.75 and 4.55. There was a wobbler, a shank and then a line drive.
- Here's the times for Matt Hayball: 4.21, 4.34, 4.70, 4.00, 3.69, 2.78 and 3.90. Hayball had two shanks. This may be a competition, but no one seems to be distancing themselves.
- Kick returners included Jordan Mims, Taysom Hill, James Robinson, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alontae Taylor and Jamaal Williams. Mims had a couple of kicks that he had trouble fielding. With Tipton missing some practice, McKinstry also got some punt return work.
There's just one more practice that separates us from a preseason game. New Orleans will be off on Friday. If you're in the SoCal area, be sure to join our live show for Second And Saints.