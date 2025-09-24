Saints News Network

49ers-Saints Trade Buzz Gaining Steam After Crushing Nick Bosa Injury

The Saints and 49ers could end up making a deal after Nick Bosa's season-ending injury...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44), quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) exit the locker room before the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44), quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) exit the locker room before the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have been dealt a lot of injuries this season. Most recently, they were dealt a crushing blow to their defensive line.

Superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa was recently diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL. Now, the 49ers will be forced to find a replacement or suffer with a huge hole on the roster.

Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints recently suggested the 49ers could go after New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan after Bosa's crushing injury.

Could 49ers explore a potential Cameron Jordan trade after Nick Bosa injury?

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jorda
Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (92) look on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl aspirations took a massive hit when Nick Bosa went down with a significant injury. Losing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year strips San Francisco’s front seven of its most dominant pass rusher and disruptive force off the edge," Kerman wrote. "With a championship-caliber roster still intact and an offense capable of keeping pace with anyone, general manager John Lynch cannot afford to let this season hinge on the void left by Bosa’s absence.

"That is why a trade pursuit of veteran defensive end Cam Jordan from the New Orleans Saints makes too much sense to ignore. Jordan is a proven leader, a relentless pass rusher, and one of the most consistent defensive linemen of his generation. While he may not be at his peak prime, his production and veteran savvy would give San Francisco an immediate replacement to stabilize its defense. If the Saints are willing to listen, the 49ers could construct a win-win deal that strengthens their Super Bowl push while also giving New Orleans the assets to continue reshaping its roster."

Jordan might not be a star at this stage of his career, but he's still a solid option. The veteran defensive lineman could be a solid rotational piece for the 49ers this year.

It might be tough for the Saints to imagine moving on from Jordan in this way after he spent so much time and energy committed to the franchise, but it's the best move the team could make. They would save a good chunk of money by making this deal.

This idea would make sense for both sides, as the 49ers need the depth and the Saints are likely set to sell at the deadline.

Zach Pressnell
