Five Huge Predictions For Saints' 2025 Season - Including Tyler Shough's Debut
The New Orleans Saints are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league. In fact, they might not be favored in any of their matchups all season.
Under the leadership of first-year head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints will look to turn the ship around after Derek Carr's shocking retirement.
While the team as a whole might not be the best in the league, there are multiple players who could have breakout years.
Here are five huge predictions for the Saints' 2025 season, including Tyler Shough's debut under center.
5. Chase Young records double-digit sacks
Chase Young came into the league with one of the highest ceilings in recent memory. If he could have avoided injuries, he might have been one of the best defenders in football.
But injuries have destroyed his career, and he's looking to bounce back with the Saints.
Young's career high in sacks is 7 1/2 sacks, recorded in his rookie season and in 2023. Last year, he recorded 5 1/2 sacks. If he can get and stay healthy this year, there's a chance he records double-digit sacks for the first time in his NFL career. Young tends to get better as the season goes on, which makes him the prime candidate to breakout this year.
4. Kelvin Banks Jr. emerges as one of the best young offensive linemen in football
The Saints took a risk by drafting Kelvin Banks Jr. at the top of the first round, but he's already flashed franchise offensive tackle potential.
Banks has a chance to dominate early in the season when he's matched up with playmakers like Nick Bosa and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dominating these star edge rushers would put Banks on the map.
Banks has been more than dominant in training camp and the preseason. His production has been phenomenal, and he's only going to get better with age and experience.
3. Chris Olave records a career high in receiving touchdowns
Chris Olave is the clear top target on the Saints' offense. The second wide receiver on the Saints offense is Rashid Shaheed, and he's almost solely a deep threat.
Over the last few years, Olave has struggled with injuries. Assuming he stays healthy this season, he should be the top option on offense, specifically in the red zone.
Olave's career high in receiving touchdowns is five, set in 2023. If he can stay healthy and play the full 17 games, there's no reason he can catch six touchdowns this year, regardless of the spotty quarterback play.
2. Alvin Kamara breaks 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career
Believe it or not, Alvin Kamara has never rushed for 1,000 yards in a single season. Early in his career, he was mainly used out of the backfield as a receiver, but he's never eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground.
Despite being another year older, 2025 could be the season he finally breaks that barrier.
The Saints will lean heavily on Kamara with their questionable quarterback play. Kamara is playing behind an improved offensive line and remains the only premier back on the roster. If he can record 230 carries again, he should be able to finally break 1,000 rushing yards.
1. Tyler Shough is named the starting quarterback by Week 5
The decision between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler was a tough one for Coach Moore to make, but he ended up deciding on Rattler.
But Rattler isn't the solution, and he's likely going to show that very early in the season. If Rattler struggles during the first four or five weeks of the season, the Saints will likely turn to Shough.
The perfect time to hand the reins of the team to the rookie is Week 5 against the New York Giants.
The Saints certainly don't want to debut Shough against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo in Week 4. Debuting Shough against the Giants with games against the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears to follow would be perfect.
