Giants Reportedly Pursuing Blockbuster Trade For Saints WR
The New Orleans Saints are bound to be big time sellers at the trade deadline, but it's hard to tell how aggressively they'd be willing to sell.
They need to lean into the rebuild, but Spencer Rattler looks better than expected, so they're competitive in more games than anybody seemed to think they would be.
Still, players like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara could be moved at the trade deadline. Olave is the team's top trade candidate, and he could net a first round pick in return if a team is desperate enough.
Connor Hughes of SNY recently reported the New York Giants were aggressively pursuing a trade for a wide receiver, with Olave being at the top of their list of targets.
"An influx of talent at the position could maximize Dart’s progress. General manager Joe Schoen, sources say, is trying to make that happen," Hughes wrote. "Chris Olave (Saints), Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins) and Jakobi Meyers (Raiders) are among the top potential targets. The challenge with acquiring Olave or Waddle, according to sources, lies in persuading their current teams to part ways. A directive from ownership, front office shakeups or significant draft compensation might be enough to shift the conversation.
"Olave (39 catches, 342 yards, one touchdown) and Meyers (29 catches, 329 yards) are not as clean of prospects as Waddle, although either would provide a boost. Olave, 25, has battled concussions throughout his career, while Meyers is seeking a new contract and turns 29 in November. The Giants hope to land a player who can contribute in 2025 and beyond. If they strike out on the top-tier names, they could pivot to a second tier of receivers."
The Giants might be desperate enough to swing a trade for Olave because this deal would make New York's offense a true powerhouse of the future.
Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo look to be budding stars in the rookie class. Malik Nabers, when healthy, is a superstar. Adding Olave would give them an incredible No. 2 option at wide receiver.
If the Giants are willing to give up a lot in return, this trade idea makes as much sense as any rumor swirling around at the trade deadline.
