Saints Could Add Quarterback Help In Shocking Way
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently spoke to the talent of free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley. Sobleski suggested he could be a very quality depth option for a team that needs to add to their quarterback room.
"As a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Tyler Huntley was never going to dethrone Lamar Jackson. He didn't receive a fair shot with the Cleveland Browns because their investment in Deshaun Watson crippled their decision-making process," Sobleski wrote. "He joined the Miami Dolphins as QB3 last season before being thrust into the lineup. The team finished 2-3 with Huntley as the starter.
"A team can bring in another young free-agent option in Desmond Ridder. But Huntley provides better dual-threat capabilities that can become part of the designed run game. If a starting quarterback suffers a short-term injury, he can keep the ship afloat."
Of all the teams in the league, the New Orleans Saints need to add to their quarterback room the most.
Right now, the top three options in New Orleans are Tyler Shough, Jake Haener, and Spencer Rattler. While Shough has a chance to impress the fan base this season, Haener and Rattler have already been given a chance last season.
Adding somebody like Huntley would give the Saints a valuable backup for Shough. If Shough isn't ready, it would give the Saints somebody who can compete at the NFL level for a few weeks while the Saints' second-round pick works through any struggles.
Either way, there's not much negative that comes from signing somebody like Huntley. He's likely going to be quite affordable, and he's never been a known locker room issue.
