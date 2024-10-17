Is Taysom Hill Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Saints)
New Orleans Saints will host the Denver Broncos in a Week 7 battle on Thursday Night Football. Several key Saints players will be on the sidelines due to injuries included on Wednesday's injury report. Taysom Hill's availability is doubtful, thus impacting the betting by focusing more on the two playmakers for tonight, Alvin Kamara and Bub Means.
OUT
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
- Rashid Shaheed (knee)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
DOUBTFUL
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
QUESTIONABLE
- Lucas Patrick (chest)
- Khalen Saunders (back)
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Venture: Caesars Superdome
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: WWL
- Legend of the Game: Drew Brees
- Game Day Color: BLACKOUT
Broncos (-130) vs. Saints (+110)
SAINTS PROP BETS via Draft Kings
- RB Alvin Kamara to score a touchdown: +100
- WR Bub Means to score a touchdown: +400
- TE Foster Moreau to score a touchdown: +600
Kamara will have to touch the football 20+ times versus the Broncos. Juwan Johnson could be an option as well.
With Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed out of Thursday's game, Bub Means will be in play for prop bets. Spencer Rattler targeted Means eight times while completing five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Cedrick Wilson Jr had two receptions for 28 yards, and Mason Tipton only caught one pass for
Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Mason Tipton will be the primary targets, with WR Dante Pettis possibly elevated from the practice squad.
Rattler will need contributions from his tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau. Last week vs. the Bucs, Moreau had two receptions for 54 yards, and Johnson caught three passes for 48 yards.
The young signal-caller near the goal line could also rush for a score. Rattler was 22/40 for 243 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in his debut.