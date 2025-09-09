Saints Make Roster Move; Sign 4-Year Veteran Tight End
The New Orleans Saints came into the Week 1 contest against the Arizona Cardinals with a lot of questions to be answered. A lot of the questions and concerns revolved around the quarterback position after Derek Carr's sudden offseason retirement.
For the most part, quarterback Spencer Rattler answered these questions. Rattler was very impressive as the Saints' starting quarterback. He looked calm and composed under pressure as the Saints battled adversity throughout the game. Rattler led the offense on a potential game-tying drive, but the touchdown pass that would have tied the game slipped through Juwan Johnson's hands.
There is bound to be some roster shake-up as the Saints move forward, especially with their injury concerns.
One player who's bounced back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad is tight end Jack Stoll. The Saints activated him from the practice squad for the Week 1 game against the Cardinals, but CBS Sports' Roto Wire Staff reported that he was moved back to the practice squad after the game.
Saints sign tight end Jack Stoll from the practice squad to 53-man roster
"Stoll was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals and logged 18 snaps on offense and nine on special teams," They wrote. "He can be elevated two more times this season before New Orleans would have to officially sign him to the active roster."
Just a single day after the Saints moved Stoll back to the practice squad, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints were signing him back to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 2.
Stoll likely isn't going to be a superstar for the Saints at any point in time, but he does provide them with quality depth at tight end, as well as on special teams.
Stoll spent his first four years in the league playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded 22 catches on 30 targets for 193 yards, but didn't score a touchdown. He made nine tackles in his time in Philadelphia, too.
