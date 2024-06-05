Saints News Network

What To Watch For At The Last Saints OTAs Session

Saints OTAs wrap up this week, and here's what we want to see from New Orleans during our final glimpse of the team.

May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
We'll get one final look at the Saints before their mandatory three-day minicamp next week. The final OTAs session the media will get to see should bring more than a few notes and observations as they have previously. Here's what we're looking out for when New Orleans takes the field.

OTAS RECAPS: Week 1 | Week 2

KAMARA AND/OR LATTIMORE SHOWING UP

Last year's final session of OTAs produced a Michael Thomas appearance, who ended up letting everyone know that he would be a full-go for training camp on Day 1. While it's certainly voluntary, it would be something if we got to see either Alvin Kamara or Marshon Lattimore there. Expecting both is probably be a long shot, however not impossible. Kamara doesn't appear to even be in the state right now, based off his latest Instagram feed.

ROLL CALL

Mandatory minicamp will give us an almost full attendance, and we'll also find out any lingering injuries that the team is dealing with. Rashid Shaheed (illness) and Paulson Adebo were two of the biggest names missing from practice, while Nathan Shepherd was dealing with a family issue and we found out that Tanoh Kpassagnon tore his Achilles. We'll be looking out for Adebo in particular and also see if there's any changes to participation in team drills like last week.

QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE

Derek Carr looked sharp last week, while Jake Haener came down from a strong first week and Spencer Rattler had his fair share of struggles. We're not overly concerned about the rookie, but he certainly has a ways to go if he wants to duke it out for at least the backup role. However, just some improvement from Rattler would go a long way heading into minicamp. He's going to make mistakes and learn from them.

OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

There's plenty of questions for the Saints to answer over the next few months before they play a regular season game, but mainly around the offensive line. We're eager to see if there's any changes to the starting looks, but also want to see who the reserves will be. In addition to that, the offense needs to figure out who the receivers will be that aren't Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and A.T. Perry. Perry has looked sharp thus far and he's very determined this year.

Dallin Holker keeps running with the first team, while someone like Michael Jacobson had a respectable showing last week. Training camp will bring more clarity, but seeing what players distance themselves early could go a long way. There's also the Klint Kubiak element here, as his offense has looked very good early on. We only want to see more.

