Latest Saints Mock Trade Sends Star Playmaker To Desperate Bears
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football this year. They're likely going to sit at the bottom of the league for most of the year, which has sparked trade rumors early in the season.
Players like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara have been mentioned as potential trade chips for New Orleans. The front office could look to move both players, but Kamara is the one who makes a bit more sense right now.
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut recently pitched a blockbuster trade idea that would send Kamara to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Roschon Johnson and a third-round pick.
Alvin Kamara could land with the Bears in a big trade
"It’s time for the New Orleans Saints to thank running back Alvin Kamara for his years of service by trading him to a competent offense," Johnson wrote. "The 30-year-old has played the good soldier for years, producing quality numbers despite poor quarterback play and even worse offensive line play around him. Now on the wrong side of 30, with the Saints in a rebuild, it’s time for Kamara to be traded.
"The biggest hole on this Chicago Bears offense right now is at running back. While Kamara is not quite the player he used to be—making the Jahmyr Gibbs comparison far from perfect—he’s well-suited to play that role in Ben Johnson’s offense. Furthermore, Kamara offers better vision as a runner than D’Andre Swift does. He’d be a clear upgrade at RB1, and the Saints could get a third-round pick out of it while doing their long-time veteran and beloved franchise player a favor."
The Bears would be the perfect fit for Kamara. Chicago needs to add talent to its offense in the worst way possible. Adding a dynamic weapon like Kamara alongside Caleb Williams would give the young quarterback another reliable option on offense.
If the Saints were sent this offer, it would be a no-brainer. Adding Johnson and a third-round pick would be well worth moving Kamara. But the star running back likely isn't worth much more than a fourth-round pick.
Ultimately, the fit makes sense, but the trade proposal is a bit much for Kamara.
