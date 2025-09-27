Saints News Network

Saints Trade Speculation Heating Up; Chiefs Called Fit For Star RB

Alvin Kamara could net the Saints a solid return on the trade block...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are likely headed for an aggressive trade deadline that could see them part ways with multiple top players in order to net a slew of draft picks.

Players like Alvin Kamara, Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave, and others have been mentioned over the last two weeks. Of those on the rumored trade block, it's the team's star running back who would hurt the most to lose. But Kamara is headed toward the backend of his career, so a trade wouldn't hurt the Saints too much.

Parker Buchele of FanSided recently listed Kamara as one of the top trade targets for the Kansas City Chiefs as their offense continues to struggle early this year.

Chiefs called landing spot in trade for Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Alvin Kamar
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Saints are an awful team with no hope in sight. They got rid of just about every other expensive player on their roster this offseason to help manage their very mismanaged cap sheet. Kamara was one of the few veterans they stuck with. But now 0-3, there have been rumblings of the Saints being open to trading away the five-time Pro Bowler," Buchele wrote. "Kamara is not who he once was as a 1,300-plus yard touchdown machine, but even at 30 years old, he gives KC a do-it-all, tackle-breaking weapon.

"Kamara signed a two-year $24 million extension in 2024. However, if a deal were to get done, it would be best for both parties for that contract to be ripped up and thrown away, with the Saints paying their due on dead cap expenses. New Orleans would receive what is most likely a fifth-round pick from the Chiefs while Kamara signs a new two-year, roughly $10 million deal."

The Chiefs need to bolster their offense in a big way. They have some talent, but adding Kamara as a complement back, and potentially the lead option, would help take some of the load off Patrick Mahomes.

For the Saints, the deal would make sense because they're unlikely to be competitive in Kamara's career. New Orleans needs to make some big moves to compete again, and trading Kamara seems like one of the imminent moves.

