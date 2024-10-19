Uncover The Truth: Saints Star Sets Record Straight On Trade Rumor!
People will believe anything they see these days. Take for instance people hilariously showing up on Airline Drive thinking the Saints were having open tryouts after a fake press release was created and circulated online. Willie Gay Jr. had some fun with it. However, it goes a step beyond that with a fictitious trade rumor involving Alvin Kamara requesting a trade out of New Orleans.
The irresponsible party since deleted a Tweet that went viral stating that multiple teams contacted the Saints. It was obviously fake news, and Kamara hopped on and tweeted that it was a lie.
Kamara has said publicly multiple times that he wishes to finish his career in New Orleans, and even said it again on Saturday to remind everyone. He's just tired of losing, and no one can blame him. If only the Saints weren't 2-5 right now, maybe things wouldn't be flying like this.