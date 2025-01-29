Mike McCarthy Out Of Consideration For Saints Head Coach Position
Reports late Tuesday night surfaced that Mike McCarthy is no longer in consideration for the New Orleans Saints head coach vacancy.
McCarthy, 61, had been the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the last five seasons. In that time he guided Dallas to three playoff appearances and a 49-35 record. Unable to reach a contract extension, McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways this offseason.
Prior to Dallas, McCarthy had coached the Green Bay Packers for 13 years between 2006 and 2018. Over that time, he led the Packers to nine postseason trips, a 125-77-2 record, and a Super Bowl XLV championship.
The McCarthy Saga
McCarthy had also been offensive coordinator for the Saints from 2000 to 2004. Several had linked him to the current New Orleans opening. There are slightly mixed reports about which party actually pulled out of a potential hiring.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that McCarthy will not coach this coming season, instead focusing himself on the 2026 head coaching cycle.
Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that ''Mike McCarthy did not receive the interest from the Saints that he anticipated''.
Earlier this week, Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported that initial talks between McCarthy and the Saints ''have not gone well'' and that people in the organization were ''not enamored with the former Cowboys coach''.
Regardless of the details, Mike McCarthy will not be the New Orleans Saints coach in 2025. New Orleans is the final team without a head coach.
Currently, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore seems to be the frontrunner for the spot. Moore and the Eagles qualified for a spot in Super Bowl LIX with a 55-23 win over Washington in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
The Saints flew into Philadelphia on Monday for an in-person interview with Moore.
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has also gotten interviewed twice by New Orleans. Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and special teams coordinator/interim coach Darren Rizzi is also in consideration.