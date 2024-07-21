Saints News Network

New Orleans Saints' Post-Ramczyk Offensive Line Options

The New Orleans Saints would love for Trevor Penning to pan out, but they also have a few alternative options just in case following Ryan Ramczyk's expected, though abrupt, season end.

Ross Jackson

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports / Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While many expected Thursday's news that New Orleans Saints' right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will be shut down for at least the 2024 season, questions still linger about who will replace him on the offensive line. There is a clear and ideal option that the Saints have already started down the path of implementing, but if that does not work out, the team will need to look to other options. Thankfully for New Orleans, there are some viable choices they could pivot to throughout training camp, which kicks off in a matter of days in Irvine, California.

Trevor Penning - The Ideal Option

ew Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) during warmups.
Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This would be the ideal situation for the Saints, and therefore the most likely. They spent a first-round selection on the Northern Iowa tackle back in 2022 and have struggled to help him get his game transitioned to the league. He was brought in to be the future at left tackle, but so far that has not panned out.

With a new offensive system and new offensive line coach John Benton incoming, the Saints have wisely taken this opportunity to shake things up. After drafting new starting tackle Taliese Fuaga in this year's draft, they are giving him a shot on the left side while shifting Penning over to the right. This allows Penning to have a completely fresh start and clean slate. The hope is that this will propel the third-year tackle to reaching his potential.

Landon Young - The Familiar Option

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Young has been with the Saints since 2021 when he was selected out of Kentucky in the sixth round. He started four games for the team at right tackle just last year along with a few spot starts in previous seasons as well. Young has already been with the team for a number of years and even with a new offensive coaching staff arriving this offseason, he has hung around on the roster.

Depth players like offensive linemen Max Garcia and Cam Erving have not yet been brought back, compounded by the departure of Andrus Peat and retirement of James Hurst make the retention of Young a standout and important decision. The Saints have given Young time at each tackle spot as well as on the interior.

Oli Udoh - The Intriguing Option

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) stretches before the game.
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) stretches before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Only one tackle options has experience in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system and that is Udoh. He spent the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings with Kubiak as his playcaller. During that season he spent most of his time on the interior, but also has starting experience at both tackle spots.

Udoh was a tackle coming out of Elon University as well. He has a lot of athleticism and will be a good fit with the asks that will come from this new offensive scheme. He has not had much of a chance to compete yet as he has been recovering from a 2023 quadriceps injury. It look like he will be a lot more involved in training camp, however. Expect him to also get looks on the inside.

Justin Herron - The Experienced Option

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Justin Herron (71) leaves the field after warmups.
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Justin Herron (71) leaves the field after warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have done a solid job adding veteran options that are going to be mostly looked at as depth options. But some, like Herron, have the experience to challenge for a potential starting role.

He has a ton of experience starting at each tackle spot since he was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL draft. Per Pro Football Focus, Herron allowed five sacks his first season, but followed that performance up with a single-sack season allowed on more offensive snaps (393 vs. 352). In the last two years he has not gotten much playing time since being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He now reunites with quarterback Derek Carr and will look to increase his recent workload.

Published
Ross Jackson

ROSS JACKSON

Home/News