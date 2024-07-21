New Orleans Saints' Post-Ramczyk Offensive Line Options
While many expected Thursday's news that New Orleans Saints' right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will be shut down for at least the 2024 season, questions still linger about who will replace him on the offensive line. There is a clear and ideal option that the Saints have already started down the path of implementing, but if that does not work out, the team will need to look to other options. Thankfully for New Orleans, there are some viable choices they could pivot to throughout training camp, which kicks off in a matter of days in Irvine, California.
Trevor Penning - The Ideal Option
This would be the ideal situation for the Saints, and therefore the most likely. They spent a first-round selection on the Northern Iowa tackle back in 2022 and have struggled to help him get his game transitioned to the league. He was brought in to be the future at left tackle, but so far that has not panned out.
With a new offensive system and new offensive line coach John Benton incoming, the Saints have wisely taken this opportunity to shake things up. After drafting new starting tackle Taliese Fuaga in this year's draft, they are giving him a shot on the left side while shifting Penning over to the right. This allows Penning to have a completely fresh start and clean slate. The hope is that this will propel the third-year tackle to reaching his potential.
Landon Young - The Familiar Option
Young has been with the Saints since 2021 when he was selected out of Kentucky in the sixth round. He started four games for the team at right tackle just last year along with a few spot starts in previous seasons as well. Young has already been with the team for a number of years and even with a new offensive coaching staff arriving this offseason, he has hung around on the roster.
Depth players like offensive linemen Max Garcia and Cam Erving have not yet been brought back, compounded by the departure of Andrus Peat and retirement of James Hurst make the retention of Young a standout and important decision. The Saints have given Young time at each tackle spot as well as on the interior.
Oli Udoh - The Intriguing Option
Only one tackle options has experience in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system and that is Udoh. He spent the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings with Kubiak as his playcaller. During that season he spent most of his time on the interior, but also has starting experience at both tackle spots.
Udoh was a tackle coming out of Elon University as well. He has a lot of athleticism and will be a good fit with the asks that will come from this new offensive scheme. He has not had much of a chance to compete yet as he has been recovering from a 2023 quadriceps injury. It look like he will be a lot more involved in training camp, however. Expect him to also get looks on the inside.
Justin Herron - The Experienced Option
The Saints have done a solid job adding veteran options that are going to be mostly looked at as depth options. But some, like Herron, have the experience to challenge for a potential starting role.
He has a ton of experience starting at each tackle spot since he was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL draft. Per Pro Football Focus, Herron allowed five sacks his first season, but followed that performance up with a single-sack season allowed on more offensive snaps (393 vs. 352). In the last two years he has not gotten much playing time since being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He now reunites with quarterback Derek Carr and will look to increase his recent workload.