New Orleans Saints Vs. San Francisco 49ers Preseason Game Airing On National TV
The New Orleans Saints play their second preseason game this Sunday on the road against the San Franciso 49ers. The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox, with Adam Amin handling the play-by-play and former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez doing color commentary. Kickoff is set for 7 PM CT.
Both teams had scheduled joint practices before the game on Sunday, but the 49ers had to cancel them due to numerous injury concerns. In their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, thirty-three 49ers players did not play during the 17-13 loss.
Meanwhile, the Saints defeated the Arizona Cardinals 16-14 behind rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler's game-winning drive, which concluded on Charlie Smyth's first professional kick with 8 seconds on the scoreboard.
New Orleans is dealing with a host of injuries on their side, including Alvin Kamara (back soreness), A.T. Perry (ankle), and Jaylan Ford (hamstring). Rookie left tackle Taliese Fuaga left practice early with back tightness. Coach Dennis Allen said he would play on Sunday if he feels better.
Fifteen Saints players did not play in their preseason opener last week. The starters should get more playing time in this game before many won't play in the preseason finale versus the Tennessee Titans.
The third exhibition game is the only home game in the preseason for New Orleans, but the team is holding public practices at Tulane's Yulman Stadium and the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans has practiced at the University of California for their training camp this summer.
The New Orleans Saints finished with a 9-8 record last season and missed the playoffs for the third straight year. They will open the season on September 8th at the Caesars Superdome against the Carolina Panthers. The Saints are set to play in three nationally televised games this season.
FIVE AREAS THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS COULD IMPROVE VS. 49ERS
Based on last week's first preseason game in Arizona, the New Orleans Saints have five areas the team could improve:
- Rushing Performance: The team averaged 3.5 yards per carry, below the typical benchmark of 4.0 yards per carry that teams aim for. Improving the rushing average could enhance their ground game effectiveness.
- Passing Touchdowns: Despite attempting 36 passes, the team scored no passing touchdowns. Increasing the number of passing touchdowns would significantly boost their offensive output.
- Third Down Efficiency: The team converted only 33.3% of their third downs (5 out of 15). Improving this efficiency would help sustain drives, potentially leading to more scoring opportunities.
- Red Zone Efficiency: The team had a red zone efficiency of 25% (1 out of 4). Enhancing their ability to score touchdowns in the red zone is crucial for maximizing scoring chances.
- First Downs: The team generated 17 first downs, which is relatively low. Increasing the number of first downs would help maintain possession and control the game's tempo.
Saints at Cardinals Game Statistics | Preseason Game 1
Rushing:
- Total Rushing: 29 attempts, 101 yards, 3.5 average, 10 longest run, 1 touchdown
Passing:
- Total Passing: 36 attempts, 20 completions, 189 yards, 1 sack for 4 yards, 0 touchdowns, 58 longest pass, 0 interceptions, 70.3 rating
First Downs:
- Total: 17
- By Rushing: 6
- By Passing: 9
- By Penalty: 2
Third Down Efficiency: 5-15-33.3%
Fourth Down Efficiency: 2-2-100.0%
Total Net Yards: 286
Net Yards Rushing: 101
Net Yards Passing: 185
Total Offensive Plays: 66
Average Gain per Offensive Play: 4.3
Kickoffs: 4-1-1
Punts: 7-49.4
FGs: 3-3
PATs: 1-1
Red Zone Efficiency: 1-4-25%
Goal to Go Efficiency: 1-2-50%
Safeties: 0
Time of Possession: 28:50