NFL Draft Grades: Grading Saints' First Round Selection Of Kelvin Banks Jr.

The Saints shockingly used their first-round pick on Kelvin Banks Jr.

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rushes against Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) during the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
With the No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

This selection surprised a lot of people because most everybody in the NFL world expected the Saints to take a quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, or edge rusher. But with Mason Graham off the board, Will Johnson having health concerns, and Shedeur Sanders not catching their eye, the Saints went with Banks.

With a bit of time to digest the selection, how does the pick grade out?

NFL Draft Grades: A-

There are a few things that make this a good selection for the Saints.

First of all, Banks is an elite prospect with elite abilities. Some have argued that he's the best tackle in the class. He has the ability to play either right tackle or left tackle for the Saints. Drafting a franchise tackle just inside the top 10 is a huge selection.

Secondly, the gap between Banks, the third offensive tackle off the board, and the fourth offensive tackle off the board was 20 picks. The Washington Commanders took Josh Conerly Jr. with pick No. 29. The gap between Banks and the rest of the offensive line class is quite substantial and there's no way New Orleans could have landed a prospect anywhere near his ability in the second round.

The last thing to look at is what the draft board looked like when the Saints selected. Edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker were on the board, but neither put together incredible seasons last year. Taking Banks was taking the best player available at a position of need.

It's likely going to age well for the Saints, too.

ZACH PRESSNELL

