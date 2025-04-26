Saints Shock NFL World In Round 2, Shedeur Sanders' Fall Continues
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add a quarterback this offseason and everybody in the NFL knows it. New Orleans might be without quarterback Derek Carr for the entire season after the veteran suffered a shoulder injury.
With the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft, the Saints opted to pass up the option of drafting a quarterback and selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. This pick was quite shocking, but it bolstered the offensive line quite a bit in New Orleans.
To make matters better, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders fell to the Saints at pick No. 40, meaning New Orleans would have the chance to land both Banks and Sanders, right?
Wrong.
The Saints opted to use pick No. 40 on Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough instead of Sanders. The Colorado quarterback has been the center of a dramatic tailspin that's seen him drop from a top five pick to a potential third rounder.
While Sanders might not be the savior, Shough certainly isn't. The Louisville product is going to be 26 years old by the time the 2025 season begins making him one of the oldest rookies in the class.
The Saints media and the team's fanbase didn't take too kindly to the selection either. One scroll on social media and you're almost sure to find a Saints fan complaining about the pick. And it's tough to blame them.
Sanders might not have been the perfect pick their either, but it seems like such a reach to select Shough. The team could have drafted a cornerback like Will Johnson or Benjamin Morrison. They could have drafted a wide receiver like Tre Harris. But instead, they reached on an older quarterback prospect.
It's a bad look, but only time will tell how this selection will age. For now, the Sanders fall continues.
