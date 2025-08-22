NFL Insider Reveals Saints Plans At RB Amid Trade Buzz
The New Orleans Saints have made quite a few moves to improve the roster this offseason, though they still appear to be one of the worst teams in football.
Recently, rumors emerged that the Saints were looking to add a running back to their roster despite the fact that Alvin Kamara is the strongest piece of the team right now. New Orleans could play a second running back alongside the veteran.
Larry Holder of The Athletic recently revealed that the Saints were looking to add a backup running back to Kamara, especially as the veteran playmaker continues to age and wear down as the years go by.
Saints searching for backup RB as Alvin Kamara ages
"The Saints want a backup plan if Alvin Kamara, the team’s top offensive weapon, happens to go down with an injury or needs a breather during a game. Kendre Miller stands second on the depth chart, but he has not stayed healthy during his first two seasons in New Orleans," Holder wrote. "Notable names like Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire also roam the depth chart. They’ve drifted around the league for a reason, though. Also, Taysom Hill isn’t healthy after a 2024 knee injury, which eliminates a bowling ball rusher who could take direct snaps."
Adding a backup for Kamara makes a lot of sense for the Saints. The veteran running back has been through a lot of wear and tear in the NFL to this point.
With the Saints in the market for a running back, somebody like Breece Hall of the New York Jets or Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders would make sense for New Orleans.
Robinson is reportedly being shopped by the Commanders right now as they're looking to move on from the young running back. Hall isn't being shopped, per say, but it would make sense for the Jets to move him if the price is right.
Either way, the Saints could land a backup running back in the coming days in an attempt to boost the roster ahead of the season.
