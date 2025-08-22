Saints May Cut Ties With Talented WR After Devaughn Vele Trade
The New Orleans Saints have gone through a lot of changes over the last year or so, especially on offense. With either Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler expected to take over at quarterback, the Saints will look much different than they did a year ago.
New Orleans also added wide receiver Devaughn Vele in a trade with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Vele will provide the offense with a red zone threat down near the goal line.
Molly Bauer of Who Dat Dish recently suggested that wide receiver Dante Pettis was at risk of losing his spot on the roster after the Saints traded for the aforementioned Vele.
Dante Pettis is fighting for a roster spot after Devaughn Vele addition
"Due to the lack of space for him on the roster, wide receiver Dante Pettis will have to crank it up to 11 on Saturday against the Denver Broncos, lest he risk not making the 53-man roster," Bauer wrote. "Luckily, he already has some connection with both quarterbacks, Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. He'll have to really lean into those in the preseason finale.
"So far this preseason, Pettis has caught the ball six times on 13 targets for 82 yards and one touchdown, with no appearances in the return game. That lone touchdown, courtesy of Spencer Rattler, helped tie the game at 17 against the Jaguars and is his best play so far this preseason. Pettis will probably have to grab at least one more receiving touchdown to separate himself from the rest of the pack."
Pettis has been a solid option in training camp and the preseason, but it seems like he's on the outside looking in right now, especially after the addition of Vele.
Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are the top two options on offense. Brandin Cooks is a veteran leader, so he's above Pettis in the pecking order, as is Vele. At best, that puts Pettis at wide receiver No. 5, but even then, the Saints have other options ahead of him.
Barring a breakout performance on Saturday, it seems like Pettis' games with the Saints are numbered.
