NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr's Shocking Retirement
On Saturday morning, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr shocked the NFL world with his decision to retire from football. Carr cited a shoulder injury that would have needed surgery in order to ever be 100 percent again, so it's tough to blame the former star for the decision he made.
But it came as such a shock to the NFL world, nobody really knew how to respond. There was a portion of football fans who praised Carr, his work ethic, his accomplishments, and his career as a whole, including Carr's former coach, Jon Gruden, who coached Carr from 2018 to 2021.
Some football fans went back to the final play of Carr's career. It seems a bit symbolic that Carr's career ended as he was putting his body on the line for his team. No matter how you felt about the player, it's impossible to deny how hard he worked for his team.
Then there remains a section of fans who used this moment to poke some fun at the situation. Some view Carr's retirement as one of the better things he's done for the Saints.
Either way, Carr put together quite a career in the NFL. He was an incredible leader of men and the kind of person a young player should look up to. Carr's work ethic, effort, and intensity are traits which aren't measured on the stat sheet, but stick out if you watched him play.
More NFL: Shocking Derek Carr Retirement May Lead Saints To Ex-Jets Star