NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Potential Star Edge Rusher With Pick No. 9
The New Orleans Saints have put together a decently successful offseason, but it's far from over.
With the team holding onto veteran quarterback Derek Carr, it seems as though they want to win right now. With that in mind, the upcoming NFL Draft is going to be crucial for adding talent to the roster.
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently put together a post-free agency mock draft. In this mock draft, Iyer predicted the Saints would draft Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart with the No. 9 pick in the first round.
"The Saints re-signed Chase Young and kept Cameron Jordan, but the latter, playing end in their three-man front for Brandon Staley, is 35," Iyer wrote. "Carl Granderson is a good complementary edge option, but the Saints can ramp it up by getting to the QB with the super-athletic Stewart situationally before he sees a full-time hybrid role."
This would be a bit of a head-scratching pick for the Saints. New Orleans came into the offseason likely looking for edge options. But that was when Chase Young was a free agent and it seemed likely the team would release Cam Jordan.
But Jordan is back and the Saints re-signed Young. Drafting a project edge rusher like Stewart wouldn't make much sense, especially considering the fact that Iyer projects Michigan cornerback Will Johnson to be selected at pick No. 16.
Johnson would be a much better selection for New Orleans. While Stewart has talent, he hasn't really shined yet. Most everything with him is how athletic and projectable he is. Johnson is much more proven and would fill a bigger hole in the roster.
