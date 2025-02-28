NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Superstar To Replace Marshon Lattimore
The New Orleans Saints are in the worst cap space situation in the entire league and it's not very close. The team is nearly $60 million over the cap and they're expected to hold onto quarterback Derek Carr. Cutting Carr would have been the easiest way to save money, but it doesn't seem as though New Orleans will go that route.
As the Saints are looking to fill the holes on the roster, the NFL Draft is going to be one of the most important events of the offseason. New Orleans holds the No. 9 pick in the first round and there's potential to land a star in the top ten.
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently predicted the Saints would land star cornerback Will Johnson out of Michigan at pick No. 9.
"The Saints need to rebuild their defense without Dennis Allen," Iyer wrote. "After trading Marshon Lattimore and having other issues at corner, Johnson would be a fine pick with secondary being a stressed need."
The Saints traded away star cornerback Marshon Lattimore last season, so adding Johnson would be a fair replacement. New Orleans' depleted secondary is one of the biggest holes on the entire roster.
Johnson, 21, was a lockdown star for all three years he was in the maize and gold. He recorded nine interceptions across three seasons while fighting injuries. Despite those injuries, he was often tasked with shadowing the opposing team's best wide receiver. Those traits would be welcomed in New Orleans.
