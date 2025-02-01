NFL Mock Draft: Saints Projected To Take Alvin Kamara Successor In Top 10
The New Orleans Saints lost the last four games of the 2024 season which helped them land the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With this pick, the Saints have the ability to make a franchise-altering selection that will help turn them toward a brighter future.
Jeremy Trottier of USA Today recently predicted the Saints would use their top draft pick to select superstar running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State.
"Ashton Jeanty feels like the most Moore consistent pick here, as despite the running back position not being a desperate need, explosive offense is," Trottier wrote. "Giving him a chance to have an explosive offensive playmaker right out of the gates, and someone to add to the running back room to take pressure off Alvin Kamara, is a safe bet."
Jeanty burst onto the scene early in the 2024 college football season. The junior running back ran for 267 yard and six touchdowns on just 20 carries in Boise State's first game of the season. He hadded 192 yards and three touchdowns against top ten ranked Oregon in week two.
After a legendary season, Jeanty finished the season with 374 carries, 2,601 yards, and a whopping 29 touchdowns. His season threatened Barry Sanders' historic 1988 season which is highly regarded as the greatest running back season in college football history.
The Boise State product is regarded as the top back in the draft and New Orleans could select him to eventually take over for the 29-year-old Alvin Kamara.
More NFL: Polarizing Eagles Coach 'In Drivers Seat' For Vacant Saints Job