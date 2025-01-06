NFL Rankings: See How The Saints Offense Fared Statistically
After a resounding 2-0 start, the New Orleans Saints season came crashing down to earth then spiraled into a 5-12 finish. It was their worst finish since 2005 and just their third season with double-digit losses in the last 25 years.
The Saints have missed the playoffs for four consecutive years. That's their longest stretch since a five-year period between 2001 and 2005. They are tied with Chicago and Indianapolis for the fourth longest active postseason drought. Only the Falcons (6 years), Panthers (8), and Jets (14) have gone longer without a postseason appearance.
There weren't many positives to take from this season for the Saints. Their offense had some viable excuses. An incredibly high number of starters or major contributors missed significant time due to injury. Here's how the New Orleans offense ranked statistically during the 2024-25 season.
SAINTS OFFENSE
Points Scored = 24th
• 338 points
• 19.9 per game
New Orleans scored 47 points in their season opener against Carolina, then 44 points during a Week 2 rout of Dallas. After that, they averaged a paltry 16.5 points over their last 15 contests of the year.
The Saints didn't hit the 40-point mark after those first two outings. In their last 15 games, they scored 30 or more only once, in a Week 11 win against the Browns. New Orleans was held to 20 points or fewer in 11 games, including all of their final six outings to end the regular season.
Total Yards = 21st
• 320.1 yards per game
Season High: 473 yards (vs. Browns)
Season Low: 196 yards (at Packers)
The Saints had over 400 yards of total offense just three times this season. Contrastly, they had less than 300 yards of total output eight times. They failed to get 300 total yards in all of their final five games.
First-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak did some good things early and had some nice moments. However, his game plans and play-calling were also severely affected by the unending string of injuries to his unit.
Passing Yards = 23rd
• 205.2 yards per game
• 21 touchdowns
• 12 interceptions
• 37 sacks
Obviously, this was a far different offense with starter Derek Carr than it was in the seven games without him. Carr averaged 214.5 passing yards in his 10 starts. In the seven games Carr missed with injuries, all losses, the Saints averaged only 195.2 yards through the air behind rookie QB Spencer Rattler and second-year QB Jake Haener.
The fact that starting wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed missed a combined 21 games also handcuffed the offense. Shaheed went down for the year in Week 6. Olave was lost for the season in Week 9. Without either playmaking wideout for their last nine games, only Marquez Valdes-Scantling stepped up in the receiving corps with a few moments.
Taysom Hill also missed nine games, including the last five of the year, while Alvin Kamara missed the year's last three games. Additionally, there were also major protection issues along the offensive line, worsened by the fact that three interior starters missed a large chunk of the year.
Leading Passer: Carr (67.7% completion percentage, 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, 5 interceptions)
Leading Receivers: Kamara (68 receptions), Juwan Johnson (548 yards), Foster Moreau (5 touchdowns)
Rushing Yards = 14th
• 114.9 yards per game
• 15 touchdowns
• 4.4 per carry
The Saints bulldozed through the Panthers and Cowboys to start the year, recording a total of 370 yards on the ground. However, the injuries along the offensive line and no bonafide backfield complement to Kamara outside of Taysom Hill limited the effectiveness of the ground game.
New Orleans recorded their season-high of 214 rushing yards in their victory over the Browns. However, they were also held to under 100 yards rushing 10 times, including all of their final five games.
Alvin Kamara led the Saints with 950 yards rushing while averaging 4.2 per carry. Kamara and Taysom Hill tied for the team high with six rushing touchdowns each.
Hill had 278 rushing yards and 187 more as a receiver before he was lost for the year. The loss of Kamara (groin) over the last three games doomed an already very limited offense to nearly no backfield production.
Other Key Metrics
Third Down Percentage = 28th
• 35.2%
Red Zone Percentage = 11th
• 58.1%
Turnovers = 11th
• 12 interceptions
• 7 fumbles lost
First Downs = 26th
• 304
It's nearly impossible to speculate whether Klint Kubiak or the rest of the offensive staff will return in 2025. That will largely depend on the new head coach hire. In his first year with the Saints, Kubiak never had even close to a full arsenal of weapons after the second game of the year.
A large majority of the New Orleans fan base want a new quarterback. While Carr certainly isn't among the league's elite, he's shown the ability to move the ball and put points on the board with a full starting lineup. However, the position is certainly a question for the Saints and their new coach going forward.
Other more pressing needs on the offensive side are along the interior of the offensive line, depth at wide receiver, and a quality complement to Kamara.
There are weapons here with Kamara, Olave, Shaheed, and Hill. New Orleans also has a pair of quality young tackles in Trevor Penning and rookie Taliese Fuaga. We just very rarely got to see it all together in 2024.