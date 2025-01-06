Where the New Orleans Saints Will Pick In the 2025 NFL Draft
With the regular season wrapping up, things become a little clearer for the Saints. We found out the opponents for New Orleans following their fourth-place finish in the NFC South, and now we know the draft position. Here's how things shape up for the first 18 picks.
NFL Draft Order (No. 1-18)
- Titans (3-14)
- Browns (3-14)
- Giants (3-14)
- Patriots (4-13)
- Jaguars (4-13)
- Raiders (4-13)
- Jets (5-12)
- Panthers (5-12)
- Saints (5-12)
- Bears (5-12)
- 49ers (6-11)
- Cowboys (7-10)
- Dolphins (8-9)
- Colts (8-9)
- Falcons (8-9)
- Cardinals (8-9)
- Bengals (9-8)
- Seahawks (10-7)
This is the highest the Saints have picked since 2008 when they took Sedrick Ellis. They also traded up for that pick, for what it's worth. This will be their 18th time in franchise history that they've selected at 10th or higher.
Current Saints Draft Picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 3 (via Washington)
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via Washington)
- Round 6 (original pick)
Depending on how the Commanders finish will dictate what pick New Orleans will wind up with. The Saints are projected to pick up an additional pick through the compensatory process, but it looks to be a 7th Round pick. The team can have as many as six picks in the Top 150, so the chance to rebuild properly is there.
Glaring Positions to Address
The offseason is going to be interesting, and the first domino to fall for New Orleans is finding their head coach. Once they're in place, then they can work on the future a little. They're going to have navigate dead money and perform their time-honored tradition of getting in compliance with the salary cap. Yes, they'll get free agents. Yes, they'll re-sign some of their own. The only question is who.
Based on how the season transpired, the Saints need to look heavily into revamping the defensive side of the ball. They were supposed to be a clear strength for New Orleans and carry them to that coveted one win the team believed they could get to after finishing 9-8 last season. Unfortunately, it's been a mess and a half, and Sunday's loss to the Bucs only further echoed it.
The trenches have to be a priority, and they can't go investing in the raw prospect with the appealing RAS. They need a player who can come in on the first day and be a difference maker. There's arguments to be made for every area to get some attention, but I might rank the linebackers as lowest on the list. The secondary had needs as well.
On the offensive side of the ball, better depth in a necessity. I'd like to see one or two more play makers. Whether that's a receiver or tight end, the answer is yes. The interior offensive line really needs major work as well.