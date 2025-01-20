NFL Report: Top Coaching Candidate Expected To Visit With New Orleans Saints This Week
New Orleans Saints coaching news is beginning to heat up. On Monday morning, it was reported that the Saints will have second interviews with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver this week for their head coaching vacancy.
Monday afternoon saw another new development. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that New Orleans are also expected to have an in-person interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
The Saints have already had a virtual interview with Glenn. Now that Detroit has been eliminated from the playoffs, NFL teams may now conduct in-person interviews with Glenn.
Glenn, 52, has just completed his fourth season as Detroit's defensive coordinator. Despite an incredible string of injuries on that side of the ball, Glenn's unit performed admirably most of the season.
The Lions ranked 20th in total defense and 30th against the pass this year. However, they were 7th in points allowed and 5th against the run. Additionally, Detroit was 1st in third down defense and ranked near the top of the league in interceptions, turnovers forced, and red zone defense.
Prior to joining the Lions, Glenn was a defensive assistant for the Saints from 2016 to 2020. He served as defensive backs coach while with New Orleans. During Glenn's five years with the team, the Saints consistently had one of the league's top secondaries.
Glenn helped oversee the development of standout defensive backs like Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. He has consistently been mentioned among the league's top head coaching candidates.
An accomplished cornerback for 15 NFL seasons, Glenn was a first-round choice in the 1994 NFL Draft by the New York Jets out of Texas A&M. He'd have 41 interceptions over his NFL career, which ended in 2008 as a cornerback with the New Orleans Saints.
ICYMI: Why Lions Playoff Exit Won't Impact Aaron Glenn's Coaching Candidacy
The New Orleans Saints have been identified as one of the top potential head coaching destinations for Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
New Orleans fired coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start. They finished with an overall record of 5-12 after replacing Allen with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.
Glenn, 52, is one of six candidates that the Saints have conducted official interviews with.
• Joe Brady
• Aaron Glenn
• Mike Kafka
• Kellen Moore
• Darren Rizzi
• Anthony Weaver
Glenn and his top-seeded Detroit Lions were upset by Washington in the Divisional Round on Saturday. The good news is that the Saints and the several other teams interested in Glenn may now conduct in-person interviews with him starting on January 20.