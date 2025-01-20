NFL Coaching Report: Saints To Schedule Second Interviews With 2 Candidates
The New Orleans Saints could move closer to making a coaching hire soon. On Monday morning, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Saints will conduct second interviews with two candidates this week.
• Mike Kafka
• Anthony Weaver
According to Pelissero, Kafka, the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, will have his second interview with New Orleans on Tuesday. Weaver, the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, will reportedly have his second on Wednesday.
The Saints have already conducted initial interviews with:
• Joe Brady
• Aaron Glenn
• Mike McCarthy
• Kellen Moore
• Darren Rizzi
With Glenn's Detroit Lions now eliminated from the playoffs, teams may have in-person interviews with him beginning this week. New Orleans is also reported to be interested in Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.
Saints Head Coach Tier Maker: Ranking Candidates for New Orleans
Mike Kafka
Kafka, 37, has been the Giants offensive coordinator since 2022. Despite ranking 30th in total offense the last two years, Kafka is highly thought of throughout the league.
A decorated collegiate quarterback at Northwestern from 2005 to 2009, Kafka was a fourth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He'd be with the Eagles for two years as a backup for coach Andy Reid. Kafka appeared in only two games, both in 2011. He'd complete 11 of 16 throws for 107 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Between 2013 and 2015, Kafka spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and Bengals. He'd return to Northwestern in 2016 as a graduate assistant coach.
In 2017, Kafka rejoined Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to QB coach and passing game coordinator in 2018, serving in that capacity until 2021.
Over Kafka's five years in Kansas City, he'd help oversee one of the league's most productive offenses. During his time with the team, the Chiefs advanced to four AFC Championship games with two trips to the Super Bowl and one title.
Anthony Weaver
Weaver, now 44, was an NFL linebacker between 2002 and 2008 for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. He was a second-round selection in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Ravens out of Notre Dame.
After a graduate assistant job with the Florida Gators in 2010 and LB coach at North Texas in 2011, Weaver got his first NFL job as assistant defensive line coach with the Jets in 2012. He spent one year in that position before being hired as defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.
The Baltimore Ravens brought Weaver onto their staff in 2021 as a defensive line coach. He was with the Ravens until 2023, when Miami hired him as their defensive coordinator. It was Weaver's second defensive coordinator job.
Under Weaver, the Dolphins finished fourth in total defense and 10th in points allowed this season. Miami was ninth against both the run and pass while recording 35 sacks and forcing 16 turnovers.