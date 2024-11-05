Saints News Network

NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Saints' Marshon Lattimore in Hot Trade Talks!

Marshon Lattimore is the subject of trade talks as the NFL's trade deadline approaches.

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
As the NFL's Trade Deadline approaches, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is becoming a hotter name being thrown around right now.

There were rumors early Tuesday morning that trade talks were 'warming up' and that multiple people were involved by NFL Insider Josina Anderson. He was the subject of trade talks last week, with the Chiefs being one team that was reportedly involved. However, that seemingly fizzled out early in the morning, but then picked up some steam with the Commanders being a team involved. ESPN's Adam Schefter said there were four teams in, and also listed the Chargers.

New Orleans obviously just made a major change in their building after firing Dennis Allen, and they are going to have an interesting three months ahead to evaluate everything under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. Per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, he suspects Lattimore going for a high third-round pick.

Teams have until 3 p.m. CT to make a trade, so we'll naturally keep tabs on this.

