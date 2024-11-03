Saints News Network

NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs Among Teams Calling Saints About Star Cornerback

The Saints are getting calls on Marshon Lattimore, and the Chiefs are reportedly one of those teams.

John Hendrix

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine (34) runs the ball as New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) makes the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine (34) runs the ball as New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) makes the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, multiple teams have called the Saints to inquire about cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The league's trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. CT. Here's what they reported on Saturday evening.

Schefter On Marshon Lattimore Trade Rumors

The Saints have gotten calls about Marshon Lattimore, according to league sources. One of the potential holdups of a deal is Lattimore's health, sources said. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is not playing Sunday against the Panthers, but it hasn't stopped teams from calling about him, including the two-time defending champion Chiefs.

Rapoport On Marshon Lattimore Trade Rumors

Several teams have asked about the status of Saints' star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is out Sunday with a hamstring injury. For the second straight season, Lattimore is a curiosity around the league regarding his status. While the Saints might move him for the right deals, rival general managers all know Saints executive vice president/GM Mickey Loomis is not usually someone who will sell off parts.

Dennis Allen has said publicly that the Saints are not in a selling mode, while general manager Mickey Loomis has said they'll take plenty of calls, but it doesn't necessarily mean they'll move someone.

Loomis said recently, “When you’re in a losing streak, you’re calling those teams looking to see if they’re sellers, right, and so we’ll get a number of calls and we’ll respond accordingly. I’m not really one who thinks that trading away half your roster makes a lot of sense at this point for, generally, what I think are undervalued offers.”

Saints News Network has been told that rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry could miss a couple of weeks with his hamstring injury, and Lattimore also has a hamstring injury currently. Undrafted rookie Rico Payton is questionable against the Panthers in Week 9 with a back injury, so the secondary is really Alontae Taylor, Shemar Jean-Charles and Tre Herndon after the latest roster moves.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News