NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs Among Teams Calling Saints About Star Cornerback
According to NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, multiple teams have called the Saints to inquire about cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The league's trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. CT. Here's what they reported on Saturday evening.
Schefter On Marshon Lattimore Trade Rumors
The Saints have gotten calls about Marshon Lattimore, according to league sources. One of the potential holdups of a deal is Lattimore's health, sources said. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is not playing Sunday against the Panthers, but it hasn't stopped teams from calling about him, including the two-time defending champion Chiefs.
Rapoport On Marshon Lattimore Trade Rumors
Several teams have asked about the status of Saints' star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is out Sunday with a hamstring injury. For the second straight season, Lattimore is a curiosity around the league regarding his status. While the Saints might move him for the right deals, rival general managers all know Saints executive vice president/GM Mickey Loomis is not usually someone who will sell off parts.
Dennis Allen has said publicly that the Saints are not in a selling mode, while general manager Mickey Loomis has said they'll take plenty of calls, but it doesn't necessarily mean they'll move someone.
Loomis said recently, “When you’re in a losing streak, you’re calling those teams looking to see if they’re sellers, right, and so we’ll get a number of calls and we’ll respond accordingly. I’m not really one who thinks that trading away half your roster makes a lot of sense at this point for, generally, what I think are undervalued offers.”
Saints News Network has been told that rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry could miss a couple of weeks with his hamstring injury, and Lattimore also has a hamstring injury currently. Undrafted rookie Rico Payton is questionable against the Panthers in Week 9 with a back injury, so the secondary is really Alontae Taylor, Shemar Jean-Charles and Tre Herndon after the latest roster moves.