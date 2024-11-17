NFL Week 11 Live Updates, Scores: Browns vs. Saints
Here's our Week 11 Saints game thread, as they do battle with the Browns at home.
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints will have a bye week following Sunday's game against the Browns, and they look to go into it on a high note and build off Darren Rizzi's first week as interim head coach. Cleveland will prove to be an interesting test for New Orleans, but it looks and feels like one they're ready for. Welcome to our Week 11 weekly game thread, where you can get notes, observations, big plays and more each week.
Pregame Notes
- The Saints get Erik McCoy, Nephi Sewell and Kool-Aid McKinstry back for Sunday's game, while Pete Werner will play despite the hand injury and sporting a club on his right hand. Sewell is a big special teams presence and showed he could fill in at linebacker before the unfortunate ACL injury.
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling's emergence has essentially made Mason Tipton a little expendable, which is a reason why he's inactive. I thought Tipton could get some looks on the return team with Jermaine Jackson waived, but nope. New Orleans will have just four receivers active, with Cedrick Wilson Jr., Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin Jr. joining MVS.
- I'm interested to see how Alontae Taylor responds after last week. We might get to see a glimpse into the future with Taylor and McKinstry playing at corner. Paulson Adebo is a free agent and has an uncertain future here, but it makes for an interesting decision if they can get what they need out of their young guys.
- Will be interesting to see what Pete Werner's impact will be today with that club on his right hand. Darren Rizzi said he wanted to play all week. He caught a couple of balls during pregame warmup, so there's that.
- Jameis Winston led the pregame huddle for the Browns and he was the first off the field when they went back to the locker room. He might downplay the emotions or significance of this one, but it would meann a lot to him to win.
