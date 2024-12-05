Saints News Network

NFL Week 14 Saints Injury Report: Cesar Ruiz Limited On Thursday

Cesar Ruiz was a limited participant of Thursday's practice for the Saints.

John Hendrix

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (51) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (51) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Saints are one day closer to their Week 14 matchup with the Giants, and their health is trending in the right direction. Thursday's injury report sees one major upgrade, while there was one other change from the first one. Here's the rundown, with the changes noted in bold.

Thursday Saints Injury Report - Week 14

Cesar Ruiz returned to practice on Thursday
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Taysom Hill (knee)
  • Nick Saldiveri (knee)
  • Bub Means (ankle)

LIMITED

  • Cesar Ruiz (concussion)
  • Juwan Johnson (foot)
  • Erik McCoy (groin)
  • Foster Moreau (shoulder)
  • Lucas Patrick (calf)

FULL

  • Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)
  • Tyrann Mathieu (forearm)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)
  • Pete Werner (hand)

You can get some more details on practice here. It doesn't sound like anything serious for Bub Means, and it also doesn't sound like was going to play on Sunday regardless. For the Giants, Malik Nabers was added to the injury report with a groin injury and was limited. We'll get one more before the team travels up there on Friday evening.

