NFL Week 14 Saints Injury Report: Cesar Ruiz Limited On Thursday
Cesar Ruiz was a limited participant of Thursday's practice for the Saints.
The Saints are one day closer to their Week 14 matchup with the Giants, and their health is trending in the right direction. Thursday's injury report sees one major upgrade, while there was one other change from the first one. Here's the rundown, with the changes noted in bold.
Thursday Saints Injury Report - Week 14
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Taysom Hill (knee)
- Nick Saldiveri (knee)
- Bub Means (ankle)
LIMITED
- Cesar Ruiz (concussion)
- Juwan Johnson (foot)
- Erik McCoy (groin)
- Foster Moreau (shoulder)
- Lucas Patrick (calf)
FULL
- Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)
- Tyrann Mathieu (forearm)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
- Pete Werner (hand)
You can get some more details on practice here. It doesn't sound like anything serious for Bub Means, and it also doesn't sound like was going to play on Sunday regardless. For the Giants, Malik Nabers was added to the injury report with a groin injury and was limited. We'll get one more before the team travels up there on Friday evening.
