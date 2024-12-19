NFL Week 16: Five Saints On First Injury Report, Including Alvin Kamara
The Saints began practicing on Wednesday with their bonus day this week, but Thursday gives us the first injury report of Week 16. New Orleans will travel up to a frigid Green Bay to take on the Packers. The current forecast is calling for some snowfall and should be typical Lambeau weather for this time of year. Here's how things on the injury front.
Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 16
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Derek Carr (left hand)
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Bub Means (ankle)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest)
- Chase Young (illness)
LIMITED
- Juwan Johnson (foot)
- Chris Olave (head)
FULL
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (shoulder)
Carr, Kamara and Young were not spotted during the open portion of practice made available to the media, while Chris Olave was doing some work off to the side in uniform catching passes from the training staff. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was observing practice and the newly acquired Clyde Edwards-Helaire was in No. 23. Young and Valdes-Scantling could be back at practice on Friday.
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi provided big updates on Carr, Kamara and Olave following Thursday's practice. Kamara's status is very much in doubt for the Packers game, while Carr has some more hurdles to climb before he can take the field. Spencer Rattler would start if he can't go.
On Kamara, Rizzi said, "It ended up being, initially, he's kind of feeling it during the game, a little bit, was a little bit minor in the beginning. And then I actually think on the touchdown, the phenomenal touchdown catching he made, think he felt that a little bit more the initial tests were that wasn't really going to be that bad, and it's just a little bit more significant, so a little bit more missed time." There's conflicting reports on whether or not Kamara will return this season.
For Olave, the Saints are going to take things a day at a time and wait to see when Olave is comfortable with hitting the field. There's honestly no rush to put him back out there, but it's very encouraging to at least see him back in the mix. He was cleared on Tuesday.