NFL Week 18: Wednesday Saints Injury Report Lists Five Players Not Practicing
While it's hard to focus on football right now, the Saints took the field on Wednesday and started preparation for Sunday's game against the Bucs. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said following practice that the team opened up their meetings with a prayer for the victims involved in the senseless acts on Bourbon Street overnight.
Here's the first injury report of Week 18 for New Orleans.
Saints Wednesday Injury Report vs. Buccaneers - Week 18
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Derek Carr (left hand)
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Kendre Miller (concussion)
- Payton Turner (ankle)
- Pete Werner (concussion)
LIMITED
- Juwan Johnson (knee)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest)
FULL
- Chris Olave (head)
Carr, Miller, Kamara and Turner were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice on Wednesday. Newly signed offensive lineman Josh Ball was in No. 79.
Darren Rizzi said they're going to see if they can replicate the game situations and see where Derek Carr is at over the next two days. Right now it's a matter of grip strength. He's also going to leave the window open for Carr and Alvin Kamara for 'as long as possible'. He also said Rizzi said they're not going to throw them out there just to throw them out there or play them just to play them.
Chris Olave 'had a great day today' and the door is still open for him to play in Week 18. Pete Werner did not leave the game early, but felt concussion symptoms afterwards. He's passed the first step, per Rizzi.
More On the New Orleans New Year's Tragedy
Rizzi opened his press conference on Wednesday by saying, "Today is obviously a somber day in our community. I want to send out my personal, heartfelt condolences, thoughts, prayers to all the victims."
"This entire community has our entire organization behind it 100 percent...We're playing for our community. We're playing for New Orleans."
Rizzi said that no one from the Saints organization has been missing or harmed, as of now. When he first hear the news, he checked on his son to make sure he was okay. He went to his house because he knew was out in the community last night, but later found out that he was sleeping at a friend's place.
Rizzi said the two things he heard about New Orleans before he moved here were the food and the people. He said the people here have been through so much and always made it through, and pointed out the resiliency of the community.